Congress Launches 'Pyari Didi Yojana' in Delhi: Promises ₹2,500 for Women Ahead of Assembly Polls

New Delhi: Ahead of the Delhi assembly elections, Karnataka Deputy Chief Minister DK Shivakumar announced the first of Congress' guarantees in the national capital, the "Pyari Didi" scheme, which will provide Rs 2,500 to women there.

Addressing a joint press conference with Delhi Congress president Devender Yadav, Karnataka Deputy CM Shivakumar said, "Today, I am here to launch the 'Pyari Didi' scheme. I am confident that Congress will form the govt in Delhi and we will provide Rs 2,500 to women, and it will be decided in the very first meeting of cabinet - on the same model that we implemented in Karnataka."

Shivakumar also said that whatever the party had promised they have delivered.

"Whatever we have promised Congress has delivered. Congress' strength is country's strength, Congress history is country's history," Shivakumar said.

Delhi Congress president Devender Yadav stated that his party has fulfilled all its promises, leading to an increase in people's faith in the party.

"Be it Karnataka, Telangana, Himachal Pradesh, Jharkhand, Rajasthan or Chattisgarh, whatever promises we made, we have fulfilled them and somewhere because of this people's faith in Congress is increasing," Yadav said.

Yadav also took a veiled dig at Aam Aadmi Party national convenor Arvind Kejriwal, saying that all the dreams he promised for the national capital are now falling apart.

"Sapno Ka Saudagar (merchant of dreams)... is continuously showing dreams to people. However, after 11 years, the situation in the city is deteriorating. All the dreams that he showed for Delhi are now falling apart. In 11 years, be it the education model, free electricity, free water, ending corruption, Arvind Kejriwal has completely failed on all these aspects," Yadav said.

The assembly elections in Delhi are likely to be held in February. Congress, which was in power in Delhi for 15 successive years, has performed poorly in the past two assembly polls, failing to win any seat. AAP won 62 out of the 70 seats in the 2020 assembly elections and BJP secured eight seats. (ANI)