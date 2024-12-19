Congress Demands Amit Shah's Apology and Resignation Over Alleged Insult to BR Ambedkar

New Delhi: Congress MP Manickam Tagore on Thursday submitted an Adjournment Motion notice in the Lok Sabha, demanding an urgent discussion on remarks made by Union Home Minister Amit Shah during his Constitution Day speech in the Rajya Sabha, and called for both an apology and resignation from the Home Minister.

Tagore alleged that Shah's earlier remark insulted the former Minister of Law and Justice, BR Ambedkar.

In his letter to the Secretary-General of the Lok Sabha, Tagore described the matter as one of "urgent public importance." According to the Congress leader, the Home Minister's remarks were "disrespectful" to Ambedkar and "deeply offensive" to millions of Indians, particularly the Dalit community.

Explaining his stance, Tagore wrote in the notice, "The Home Minister, while delivering his address, made remarks that insulted and disrespected Dr BR Ambedkar, the principal architect of our Constitution. This is a matter of grave concern, as it not only undermines Dr. Ambedkar's legacy but also tarnishes the ideals of justice, equality, and social harmony that our Constitution upholds."

Tagore further added, "These remarks not only demean Dr Ambedkar's legacy but also cause deep hurt to the Dalit community and millions of Indians who consider Dr. Ambedkar as a guiding light for social justice and empowerment."

In the official notice, the Congress leader put forward two key demands. First, he urged the Home Minister to issue a public apology in the House, stating, "An apology is necessary to heal the wounds caused to the Dalit community and to the citizens of India who revere Ambedkar." Second, he called for Shah's resignation, saying, "Given the gravity of his remarks, the Home Minister should resign from his position. His continued stay in office after such an incident is untenable, as it tarnishes the dignity of the office and undermines the trust of the people."

"This issue is of great importance as it goes to the heart of our democracy, the respect for our Constitution, and the legacy of Dr. Ambedkar," the Congress MP added.

Meanwhile, on Wednesday, Parliament witnessed disruptions as Congress and opposition members protested against Home Minister Amit Shah's remarks about Dr. Ambedkar during his Constitution Day speech in the Rajya Sabha. Congress demanded Shah's resignation, accusing him of insulting Ambedkar, while BJP leaders defended him, alleging Congress was "anti-Ambedkar and anti-Constitution."

However, Amit Shah, in a press conference, dismissed Congress chief Mallikarjun Kharge's demand for his resignation, saying, "Kharge ji is asking for my resignation. If it would have made him happy, I would have resigned, but it will not end his problems because he will have to sit in the same place (in opposition) for the next 15 years. My resignation will not change that."

Prime Minister Narendra Modi supported Shah, stating, "In Parliament, Amit Shah Ji exposed the Congress' dark history of insulting Dr. Ambedkar and ignoring the SC/ST communities."

Kharge also accused the BJP of disrespecting the Constitution."BJP-RSS and their political ancestors have never respected the Constitution. Their political ancestors never accepted the Constitution, and burnt its copies. These people did not even adopt the tricolour. They said that the Constitution does not have the words of Manusmriti, so they will not accept it. In protest against this, they also burnt the effigies of Nehru and Ambedkar," Kharge said.

The Lok Sabha and Rajya Sabha were adjourned for the day following protests. (ANI)