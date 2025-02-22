Congress Criticizes Modi Govt After Shivraj Chouhan's Air India Complaint

New Delhi: The Congress party on Saturday took a dig at the Modi government over issues in the aviation and railway sectors, quoting former Madhya Pradesh CM Shivraj Singh Chouhan's complaint about discomfort on an Air India flight.

In a post on X, Congress alleged that passengers continue to face troubles across different modes of transport, but there is no resolution.

"Passengers are troubled in trains, passengers are distressed on planes. People keep complaining and keep making videos, but there is no hearing. Now, since Shivraj ji has a problem, he is tweeting--maybe action will be taken on this," the party wrote.

Taking aim at the government, Congress further stated, "But the situation is not going to improve, because any system is fixed from the top. And on top of that, there is no time to beat the drum of 'sab changa si'. People suffer."

The remarks come after Shivraj Singh Chouhan raised concerns over Air India's services, questioning the airline's management for faulty seats.

Earlier today, Union Minister Shivraj Singh Chouhan questioned Air India's services, writing, "My impression was that Air India's service would have improved after Tata took over the management, but it turned out to be my misconception. I don't care about sitting discomfort, but it is unethical to make passengers sit on bad and uncomfortable seats after charging them the full amount. Isn't this cheating the passengers?"

Urging corrective action, he remarked, "Will the Air India management take steps to ensure that no passenger faces such inconvenience in future, or will it continue to take advantage of the passengers' compulsion to reach their destination early?"

In its reply to the Minister, Air India posted an apology on X, saying, "Dear Sir, we apologize for the inconvenience caused. Please be rest assured that we are looking into this matter carefully to prevent any such occurrences in the future. We would appreciate the opportunity to speak with you, kindly DM us a convenient time to connect." (ANI)