Congress Commemorates 1924 Belagavi Session: Salman Khurshid Calls It 'Historical

Belagavi: As the Congress is set to celebrate the centenary of the 1924 session of the party presided over by Mahatma Gandhi, party leader Salman Khurshid arrived in Belagavi on Thursday and said it is historical, and history was made here 100 years ago.

"This is historical; history was made here 100 years ago. We need new inspiration and country. We need to take the country in the right direction and fight for the Constitution," Khurshid said while speaking to the media at the Airport.

Several Congress leaders will be attending the Congress Working Committee meeting today at Belagavi.

Party leader Sachin Pilot said, "This centenary is special, Congress is doing a very good job in the government but this working committee meeting will set the pace and agenda for the next few months and years. This CWC meeting will be historic in many ways...we are all proud to be here...INDIA alliance is strong and Congress leadership will give directions on how to move forward and take on political opponents."

Congress leader Sowmya Reddy said that it is a proud feeling for all of them.

"It is a proud feeling for all of us from Mahila Congress to be here. The Congress party has always prioritized women. We are the ones who gave women reservation at the gram panchayat level. When Sonia Gandhi madam was president she said that they would give 33% reservation to women. The only PM was from Congress. It is a privilege to be a part of this historic event," she said.

Karnataka Deputy Chief Minister DK Shivakumar emphasized that Congress's history is country's history and Congress has kept this country united.

"Whether Congress is in power or not it takes care of all the sections of the country. 100 years back, on this day at 3 pm, Mahatma Gandhi was elected as Congress President, at the same time CWC meeting will begin...this is a message for the country regarding the directions of Mahatma Gandhi and Congress," Shivakumar said.

The Congress will hold its CWC meeting today and the centenary celebration of Mahatma Gandhi's historic 1924 Belagavi Session on December 27. (ANI)