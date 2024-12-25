Congress Accuses Sisodia of Abandoning Patparganj, Highlights Governance Issues in Delhi

New Delhi: Congress candidate from Jangpura Assembly, Farhad Suri, launched a scathing attack on senior Aam Aadmi Party leader Manish Sisodia, alleging that he has 'abandoned' Patparganj constituency despite winning three times, as he didn't do any work there.

He further said that Sisodia is not a 'local' of Jangpura and there are corruption charges against him.

Speaking to ANI, Suri said, "Manish Sisodia won three times from Patparganj. Why is he abandoning his constituency? This means he did not do any work there... Delhi people prefer locals to contest elections. Sisodia is not a local. He lives in big bungalows. How will the people of Delhi contact him? He is out on bail. He has corruption charges against him."

Congress candidate from Deoli Assembly, Rajesh Chauhan, also lamented the condition in his constituency, alleging that people don't get water for 6-7 days as the sewers in the area are blocked.

"Look at the area's condition. Sewers are blocked. People don't get water for 6-7 days. Women are being coerced to fill out fake forms (Mahila Samman Yojana) just to get their vote... Tanker mafia and lanter mafia are prevailing," Chauhan told ANI.

"They (AAP MLA Prakash Jarwal) have done black marketing and looting in the name of water... To remove these corrupt people, Congress has blessed me... Videos have surfaced of the other candidate asking for Rs 10 lakh and threatening to seal people's shops," he added.

Congress candidate from Sangam Vihar, Harsh Chaudhary said that he will make people aware of their rights which the current Aam Aadmi Party government have deprived them of.

Speaking to ANI, Chaudhary highlighted that the area from where he is contesting lacks drinking water.

"This will send a good message as I have been working for the organisation for many years... If I talk about Sangam Vihar, the biggest issue here is the lack of drinking water... We will try to stop the tanker mafia... There is not a single school up to Class 12th in Sangam Vihar. This is the second issue we will work on," Chaudhary said.

"I will make people aware of their rights which the current government (AAP) and the current MLA Dinesh Mohaniya have deprived them of. Many people died because of a lack of water," the Congress candidate added.

Congress released its second list of 26 candidates on Tuesday for the upcoming assembly polls in Delhi.

Congress leader Farhan Suri has been fielded to take on AAP's Manish Sisodia in the Jangpura assembly constituency. The party has also named Dharampal Chandela from Rajouri Garden and Pradeep Kumar Upmanyu from Delhi Cantonment.

The first list of Congress candidates was released on December 21.

Earlier, Delhi Congress President Devendra Yadav raised questions about AAP convener and former chief minister Arvind Kejriwal's 'eligibility' to continue in office while alleging that the promises made by the Aam Aadmi Party (AAP) leader remain 'unfulfilled'.

"I have a simple question for him- is he (Arvind Kejriwal) eligible (to become CM)? Has the court given him permission to sign the file?... All the promises he made have not been fulfilled... He can only make announcements, can he ever answer what he has implemented?" he told ANI.

Yadav's remarks come amid growing criticism of Kejriwal's leadership, with many questioning the effectiveness of his governance and the lack of progress on the promises made during his campaigns. (ANI)