"CM's residence is temporary and to what extent is it fair to spend Rs 33 crore of taxpayers money on it"? Congress leader Alka Lamba

New Delhi: Congress leader Alka Lamba on Monday questioned the amount spent on Arvind Kejriwal over the 'Sheesh Mahal'.

"The CM's residence is temporary and to what extent is it fair to spend Rs 33 crore of the taxpayers' money on it, as reflected by the CAG report... That money had to be spent on treating air pollution, water supplies, inflation... Atishi and Arvind Kejriwal should conduct a press conference to answer all of this," she said.

The Congress candidate from Kalkaji who will contest against CM Atishi accused Kejriwal of using people's money to build his house.

"Those who don't have their own guarantee, those who are calling their CM a temporary CM, they are giving guarantees to the people of Delhi. Only the CM house can be temporary in which Arvind Kejriwal spent 33 crore rupees, as per the CAG report... Delhi is suffering from this and I have taken the responsibility to save the people of Delhi... I am contesting from Kalkaji assembly and I am getting complete love and support from the people... The money Arvind Kejriwal used for his house belonged to the common people and the people are suffering from price rises and unemployment... There is an anti-incumbency among the people. We have launched the 'Pyari Didi' scheme which will provide Rs. 2,500 to the accounts of women on the 1st of every month," she said.

Earlier today, Congress candidate from Kasturba Nagar Assembly constituency, Abhishek Dutt spoke on the 'Sheesh Mahal' controversy and said that it was the house of corruption. "The Sheesh Mahal is the house of corruption. When there are charges against Kejriwal, there will be investigation on this Sheesh Mahal. The place should be sealed and it's a proof of a huge scam," he further added.

The assembly elections in Delhi are likely to be held in February 2025.Congress, which was in power in Delhi for 15 successive years, has performed poorly in the past two assembly polls, failing to win any seat.

AAP won 62 out of the 70 seats in the 2020 assembly elections and BJP secured eight seats. (ANI)