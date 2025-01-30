CM Saini Challenges Kejriwal & Rahul Gandhi to Drink Yamuna Water Amid Controversy

Panipat: Haryana Chief Minister Naib Singh Saini on Thursday invited Aam Admi Party (AAP) national convenor Arvind Kejriwal along with the Leader of Opposition (LoP) in the Lok Sabha, Rahul Gandhi, in drinking the water of the Yamuna river near Raj Ghat in Delhi.

The issue of alleged toxic water in the Yamuna continued to hog the limelight in the run-up to the Delhi Assembly elections.

On Yamuna River row, Saini told reporters, "Arvind Kejriwal did not do anything apart from spreading lies. He is the same person who said he would clean Yamuna, within the first election only, and then the same in the next elections and now that he can't say this anymore, he blamed it upon the Haryana government... "

He lashed out at Kejriwal for making baseless allegations for political interests.

"Haryana provides pure water of Yamuna, but for the sake of his political gains, he is making baseless allegations... There is no lack of water supply from Haryana but in distribution by Delhi government... I invite Arvind Kejriwal to come with Rahul Gandhi and drink the water of Yamuna near Raj Ghat in Delhi...," CM Saini added.

On Wednesday, Kejriwal and CM Saini locked horns over the issue of alleged toxicity in the Yamuna water. Kejriwal alleged that Saini, who took a sip of water, was actually "pretending" and later "spat back the water".

CM Saini visited the banks of the Yamuna River in Delhi's Palla village on January 30, where he took a sip of water to counter accusations made by former Delhi Chief Minister Arvind Kejriwal.

"Haryana Chief Minister Naib Singh Saini pretended to drink Yamuna water... and then spat the same water back into the Yamuna," Kejriwal said in a post on X (formerly Twitter), along with the video of CM Saini.

On Monday, Kejriwal levelled serious allegations against the Bharatiya Janata Party, stating that the BJP-ruled Haryana government has "poisoned" the Yamuna water supplied to Delhi so that "people die" and the blame comes on the AAP.

Voting for the Delhi Assembly elections is scheduled for February 5, with the results to be counted on February 8. (ANI)