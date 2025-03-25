China has DeepSeek, US has ChatGPT; where does India stand in this era of AI: AAP's Raghav Chada in Rajya Sabha

New Delhi: Aam Aadmi Party MP Raghav Chadha on Tuesday highlighted India's position in the global Artificial Intelligence race, drawing attention to the dominance of the USA and China in AI innovation.

In his speech in the Rajya Sabha, Chadha called for India to become an AI producer by developing indigenous AI chips, establishing an AI Infrastructure Fund, and curbing the migration of top-tier AI talent.

"China has DeepSeek, the US has ChatGPT, Grok, but where does India stand in this era of Artificial Intelligence?" he asked.

India is taking significant strides in the global AI race, but there's still a long way to go. India has the talent, brainpower, and digital economy to become an AI producer, but it currently lags behind, capturing only 0.5 per cent of the world's AI patents between 2010 and 2022.

"Between 2010 and 2022, 60 percent of the world's AI patents were registered by the USA, and 20 percent by China. India, the fifth-largest economy in the world, managed to capture only half a per cent. It is true that the USA and China have a head start of four to five years, but this is because they have invested in their research, academia, and AI development," Chadha said.

The AAP MP also highlighted that India's strengths lie in its thriving startup ecosystem, with dozens of unicorns deploying AI-powered tools. The country is also home to a significant portion of the AI workforce, with 15 per cent of the total AI workforce consisting of Indians.

However, many of these professionals are working in foreign countries, highlighting the need to curb talent migration.

"It is said that 15 per cent of the total AI workforce consists of Indians. Around 4,50,000 Indian AI professionals are working in foreign countries. This means that India has talent, hardworking people, brainpower, and a digital economy. However, despite all this, India has become a consumer of AI today, not a producer," Raghav Chadha said.

To become an AI producer, India needs to develop indigenous AI chips, establish an AI Infrastructure Fund, and retain its top-tier AI talent.

"The time has come when India should become an AI producer rather than an AI consumer. For this, we need to start making indigenous AI chips in the country. We should start an AI Infra Fund. We should also stop talent migration so that India's top-tier AI talent remains in the country," he emphasised.

Last month, Prime Minister Narendra Modi addressed the Artificial Intelligence Summit in Paris and said that AI can help transform millions of lives by improving health, agriculture, education etc.

Stating that AI can help create a world in which the journey to Sustainable Development Goals (SDGs) becomes "easier and faster", the Prime Minister called on the world to pull together resources and talent for AI.

In his address at the AI Action Summit, PM Modi said, "AI can help transform millions of lives by improving health, education, agriculture and so much more. It can help create a world in which the journey to sustainable development goals becomes easier and faster. To do this, we must pull together resources and talent. We must develop open-source systems that enhance trust and transparency."(ANI)