Centenary Celebrations of Former PM Atal Bihari Vajpayee Begin with Atal Swasthya Mela Launch in Lucknow

Lucknow: Former Prime Minister Atal Bihari Vajpayee's centenary celebrations began on Tuesday with the launch of the Atal Swasthya Mela, marking the start of a series of events in the state capital in Lucknow.

Speaking about the celebrations, Uttar Pradesh Deputy Chief Minister Brajesh Pathak told ANI, "Various programs are being organised in Lucknow on the eve of the 100th birth anniversary of revered Atal Bihari Vajpayee. Atal Swasthya Mela is also being launched today."

Later in the evening, a special program titled Atal Geet Ganga will be held to further honour Vajpayee's contributions. Pathak added, "In the evening, a mega program called Atal Geet Ganga will be held in which Defence Minister Rajnath Singh and Chief Minister Yogi Adityanath will be the chief guests. Poet Kumar Vishwas will pay tribute to him through his songs."

Meanwhile, the BJP Minority Front is set to commemorate Vajpayee's birth anniversary on December 25, which is also observed as "Good Governance Day." Various programs will be organised across the country to honour the occasion. Jamal Siddiqui, the National President of the BJP Minority Front, stated that Atal Smriti Sabhas will be held at every booth in cities across India. During these gatherings, tributes will be paid to Vajpayee through floral arrangements and the recitation of his poems by the youth.

These events will also feature discussions on Vajpayee's notable contributions as the founder of the BJP, as well as his tenure as India's Prime Minister. Siddiqui further added that the programs will highlight the achievements and development works of Vajpayee's government, alongside the ongoing progress under Prime Minister Narendra Modi's leadership.

A virtual meeting was held today to discuss the preparations for the upcoming program. The meeting was attended by various state in-charges, state presidents, general secretaries, program in-charges, co-in-charges, and senior party officials. Among the attendees was Dushyant Kumar Gautam, the national general secretary and in-charge of the Morcha, who contributed to the planning and coordination of the events.

In line with the announcement by BJP national president JP Nadda for nationwide commemorations of 'Good Governance Day' and 'Veer Bal Diwas', the party's Himachal Pradesh unit shared the detailed outline for events scheduled on December 25 and 26.

BJP State General Secretary Trilok Kapoor, during a press conference in Dharamshala on Sunday, said that to commemorate the birth anniversary of Bharat Ratna Atal Bihari Vajpayee, tributes will be paid in Delhi by President Droupadi Murmu, Prime Minister Narendra Modi, Home Minister Amit Shah, and other dignitaries. Kapoor also informed that events will be organised at the booth level nationwide as per the directives of BJP National President JP Nadda.

He further announced that tributes will be paid to the former PM's statues at all booths. Since this marks Vajpayee's centenary year, year-long programs will be held in his honor, according to BJP State General Secretary Trilok Kapoor.

Highlighting former PM Vajpayee's contribution, Kapoor said that the Prime Minister Gram Sadak Yojana transformed rural connectivity. As part of the tribute to Vajpayee, participants will walk 1-2 kilometers on such roads. Schools and colleges will also organise poetry recitations and other programs based on Vajpayee's works. (ANI)