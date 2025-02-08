CAG Report to Be Tabled in First Delhi Assembly Session: PM Modi After BJP's Win

New Delhi: Launching a scathing attack at the Aam Aadmi Party (AAP) on Saturday, Prime Minister Narendra Modi assured the people of Delhi that the Comptroller and Auditor General's (CAG) report will be presented in the first assembly session as the Bharatiya Janata Party is set to form the government in the national capital.

The BJP won the assembly election by a comfortable margin today, winning 48 out of 70 assembly seats. The AAP saw a dismal performance this time, winning only 22 seats, a far cry from their 2020 performance, where they won 62 seats.

"These AAP-da (disaster) people tried to put up various conspiracies everyday to win the assembly election. But I guarantee that now the CAG report will be presented in the first assembly session, whoever has looted will have to return it," PM Modi said, addressing thousands of party supporters at their headquarters.

AAP chief Arvind Kejriwal lost from the New Delhi seat, being unseated by BJP's Parvesh Sahib Singh by a margin of over 4 thousand votes. This marked the end of a 10-year-long stint of Kejriwal.

Notably, the CAG report revealed a significant revenue loss of Rs 2,026 crore due to irregularities in the Delhi government's excise policy. The report's findings stated that there were deviations from the objectives of the policy, a lack of transparency in pricing, and violations in issuing licenses that were not penalised.

Of the losses amounting to Rs 2,026 crore to the state exchequer, Rs 890 crore resulted from the government's failure to re-tender the surrendered licenses before the policy period concluded, according to the report. Additionally, the exemptions granted to the zonal licenses led to a loss of Rs 941 crore.

The Prime Minister also thanked people of Delhi for their support to BJP in assembly polls and said they are feeling relief on making the national capital "AAP-da free".

Addressing a gathering at the party headquarters after party's resounding victory in assembly polls, PM Modi said BJP will return love of the people of Delhi in form of progress and development.

He took jibes at the ruling Aam Aadmi Party, referring to it as "AAPda (tragedy)".

"I thank the people of Delhi. Delhi has given us love wholeheartedly and I once again assure the people that we will return you double the love in the form of development," he said."Today, there is excitement and relief in the minds of the people of Delhi. Excitement for victory and relief is for making Delhi, AAP-da free...I bow my head and thank the people of Delhi for believing in Modi's guarantee," he added.

The Delhi assembly elections took place in a single phase on February 5. A total of 699 candidates contested for 70 assembly seats in the national capital.

Meanwhile, Congress, which held power in Delhi for 15 consecutive years (1998-2013) has failed to win any seats this time around too. They have not had an MLA since losing the elections in 2013. (ANI)