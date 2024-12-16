BY Vijayendra to Address Bribery Allegations Over Wakf Property Issue in Karnataka Assembly

Belagavi (Karnataka): BJP State President BY Vijayendra Yediyurappa has promised to address allegations of bribery regarding the Wakf property issue during the upcoming legislative session.

The controversy centers around claims made by Karnataka Chief Minister Siddaramaiah, who accused Yediyurappa of attempting to bribe former Minority Commission Chairman Anwar Manippady with Rs 150 crore to suppress investigations into Wakf property encroachments.

Speaking on the matter, Yediyurappa firmly denied the allegations, stating, "CM Siddaramaiah and the Congress party are making fools of themselves by raising the Anwar Manippady issue. Today I am going to raise this issue in the House because the minister Priyanka Kharge has alleged that I was ready to give Rs 150 crore to close the Wakf issue. It is my duty to answer the query, I am going to answer in the House. I will put the facts before the House."

The controversy escalated after Siddaramaiah's claims on social media, where he accused Yediyurappa of trying to bribe Manippady during the tenure of former Chief Minister B.S. Yediyurappa.

According to Siddaramaiah, Manippady had publicly stated that Yediyurappa visited his residence and offered Rs 150 crore to keep silent on the Wakf property encroachment report. Manippady reportedly rejected the offer and informed Prime Minister Narendra Modi about the incident.

Siddaramaiah also called for a Central Bureau of Investigation (CBI) inquiry into the matter, stating, "PM Modi must break his silence and order a CBI inquiry into these allegations immediately! The people of Karnataka deserve answers, not cover-ups."

The Chief Minister also questioned PM Modi's silence, referring to his "Na Khaunga, Na Khane Dunga" slogan, suggesting that the BJP's actions in Karnataka contradicted Modi's anti-corruption stance.

Meanwhile, Karnataka Minister Priyanka Kharge criticized PM Modi for targeting the state government while ignoring corruption within his own party.

She remarked in a post on X, "PM @narendramodi makes speeches on a non-existent Excise Department transfer scam by Govt of Karnataka in Maharashtra, but remains silent when his own party MLAs and spokespersons accuse their State BJP President BY Vijayendra, of massive corruption by officially writing to him." (ANI)