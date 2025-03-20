Both BJP and AAP are anti-farmer says Congress MP Pramod Tiwari

New Delhi: After protesting farmers were removed from Shambhu and Khanauri borders, Congress MP Pramod Tiwari on Thursday accused both Aam Aadmi Party (AAP) and Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) of being "anti-farmer."

Reacting to the detention of farmers, Tiwari alleged that a conspiracy is "brewing" between Union Home Minister Amit Shah and Punjab Chief Minister Bhagwant Mann which led to this action.

"Last night, when farmers were fast asleep, 3000-4000 armed policemen used force and bulldozers to remove them (from Haryana - Punjab Shambhu Border), and didn't even spare the elderly Dallewal who is on a hunger strike. Now, understand the chronology here... First, Bhagwant Mann throws the farmers out of the CM house. Then he goes to meet Home Minister Amit Shah. Then, a conspiracy brews between the two which spills out as yesterday's oppressive act... Both BJP and AAP are anti-farmer... This was a suicidal step for both as they will drown in Punjab now..." the Congress MP told ANI.

Speaking about the meeting of Union Ministers with farmers, Tiwari stated, "Talks have been going on for four to five years. What happened to the MSP promise? A natural alliance has been formed between the two anti-farmer parties..."

Meanwhile, Satnam Singh Pannu of the Kisan Mazdoor Sangharsh Committee condemned both Union and the Punjab state government for the eviction of farmers from Sambhu and Khannauir borders.

In a video shared by the Kisan Morcha, Pannu stated that they will hold protest demonstrations outside the offices of Deputy Commissioners in Haryana and Punjab against the "atrocities" on farmers.

"We condemn the action against farmers by the Bhagwant Mann government in collaboration with or on the orders of the Modi government. The Bhagwant Mann government and Modi government will have to pay a heavy price for this. Today, we will hold protest demonstrations outside the offices of Deputy Commissioners in Haryana and Punjab against the atrocities on farmers," he said.

Earlier today, security was heightened at the Haryana - Punjab Shambhu Border as Haryana Police removed concrete barricades erected at the border to restrict farmers' movement further from where they were sitting on a protest over various demands.

The police officials used bulldozers to remove concrete barricades erected at the Haryana - Punjab Shambhu Border.

Former Shiromani Akali Dal (SAD) chief Sukhbir Singh Badal lashed out at the Bhagwant Mann government in Punjab over the arrest of protesting farmers at the Shambhu border, who remain firm on various demands including legal guarantee on Minimum Support Price (MSP) for all crops.

Demanding their release, Badal accused the Aam Aadmi Party (AAP) government in Punjab of ignoring demands made by the farmers despite promising MSP on crops.

"The Bhagwant Mann government, which promised to give MSP to the farmers of Punjab in five minutes, is not even ready to listen to the legitimate demands of the farmers today. I strongly condemn the forcible abduction of farmer leaders and farmers," Badal, who is the former Deputy Chief Minister of Punjab, posted on his Facebook page.

Several farmer leaders were detained by the police, including Jagjit Singh Dallewal, who remains on an indefinite fast, and Kisan Mazdoor Morcha leader Sarvan Singh Pandher on Wednesday. (ANI)