BJP's Virendraa Sachdeva Accuses Kejriwal of Defaming Delhi and Fuelling Communal Tensions

New Delhi: Delhi BJP President Virendraa Sachdeva has strongly criticized former Delhi Chief Minister Arvind Kejriwal for his recent remarks, accusing him of defaming the city and fuelling communal tensions.

Sachdeva expressed his concern about the language used by the three-time CM, claiming that it was indicative of a loss of mental balance due to his waning political power.

"Delhi is the Capital of India. I am pained to see how attempts are being made to defame my Delhi. Seeing the language used by the three-time CM who can see power slip away from his hands, it appears that he has lost his mental balance," Sachdeva said, urging Kejriwal to refrain from taking "revenge" on the people of Delhi.

Sachdeva made a direct plea to Kejriwal, "I have a request from Arvind Kejriwal - please do not take revenge on the people of Delhi for losing power... If you want to abuse someone, abuse Virendraa Sachdeva, I will listen. If you want to curse BJP, do it, but do not ruin this Delhi, do not increase communalism in it."

The BJP leader accused Kejriwal of hindering Delhi's development, alleging that the AAP government had stopped progress in the city and misused its power. "You have ruined Delhi as much as you wanted to. You have looted all the wealth of Delhi by stopping its development," he stated.

Sachdeva also condemned Kejriwal for his remarks about the Purvanchal community, specifically referring to Kejriwal's comment on fake voters. "The way you have maligned the name of the entire Purvanchal society by calling our Purvanchal brothers fake voters yesterday is extremely reprehensible," he remarked, adding that this was not the first time Kejriwal had made such comments.

"The dark truth of your mind comes out on your tongue again and again. Every time, sometimes in the name of education, sometimes in the name of health, you abuse the Purvanchal community," Sachdeva added.

Referring to Kejriwal's statements during the New Year celebrations, Sachdeva accused him of attempting to create communal tensions. "On New Year when people were celebrating, you and Atishi tried to make communal tensions among people by claiming that temples were being broken," Sachdeva said. He further criticized Kejriwal for his perceived lack of concern for Delhi, stating, "Delhi that respected you gave you this post, you call it ghodhi and then ask who is the dulha. You always try to create communal tensions."

Sachdeva reminded Kejriwal of the 2020 Delhi riots, accusing him of provoking such tensions when political power was slipping away. "People have not forgotten the riots in Delhi. When you see that you are losing, you are doing this, you question the EC, all you care about is your chair and power," he said. (ANI)