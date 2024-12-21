BJP’s Tarun Chugh Slams AAP, Alleges Fearful Atmosphere in Punjab Amid Municipal Polls

Amritsar: Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) General Secretary Tarun Chugh, amidst the Municipal Corporation elections, lashed out at the Aam Aadmi Party (AAP) and claimed that the government had created an atmosphere of fear among the people on Saturday.

"The people should give a befitting reply to the AAP government in Punjab. An atmosphere of fear is being created in the state.. the government knows the people are angry at them for whatever they have done.. the people of Punjab are angry about the false promises made by AAP. Punjab's jails have become studios of criminals.. the law and order situation has collapsed here," Chugh stated speaking to ANI.

Further, he urged the people to vote in large numbers.

"Today is the festival of democracy. I urge all citizens to come out and vote in large numbers," he added.

Chugh also cast his vote for the Municipal Corporation Elections.

Voting in Punjab for the Municipal Corporation elections commenced at 7 am on Saturday and will go on till 4 pm.

Aam Aadmi Party (AAP) candidate Ashok Parashar Pappi cast his vote at the Government Primary Smart School in Ludhiana. He appealed to the people to enthusiastically use their right to vote, saying that development was an important issue to address during the elections.

"Development is an important issue which needs to be tackled during the elections. I appeal for people to come and vote and use their rights enthusiastically," Pappi said while speaking to the media.

Amanjeet, another voter appealed for more and more people to come and vote."We appeal to more and more people to come and vote." said Amanjeet speaking to ANI.Aam Aadmi Party candidate from Ward 48 Padamjeet Singh Mehta appealed to people to vote as well.

"I only want to appeal to people to come ahead and vote and exercise their rights. People should choose their best counsellor. We will be really happy if people give us a chance. If AAP wins the victory would mark the first counsellor from the party. We are hoping for a great beginning,' said Mehta while speaking to ANI.

The elections for municipal corporations, councils, and Nagar Panchayats (urban civic bodies) in Punjab were announced by the state's Election Commission on December 9. The nomination filing process began on December 9 and ended on December 12. Scrutiny of nominations was carried out on December 13, and candidates could withdraw their nominations until December 14.

Polls are being held for 381 wards in municipal corporations, 598 wards in municipal councils, and Nagar Panchayats across the state. (ANI)