BJP's Satish Upadhyay Slams Kejriwal Over Ramayana Misquote Ahead of Delhi Election

New Delhi: BJP leader Satish Upadhyay on Tuesday took a dig at AAP National Convenor Arvind Kejriwal over his alleged "misinterpretation" of Ramayan, saying that one begins to talk against Sanatan when his mind stops working.

In a self-made video, BJP leader Satish Upadhyay exuded confidence about winning upcoming Delhi assembly polls.

"...When the mind stops working, he begins to talk against Sanatan...The 'Lotus' will bloom and BJP will come to power now," he said.

Earlier, Delhi BJP President Virendraa Sachdeva launched a scathing attack on AAP national convenor Arvind Kejriwal, accusing him of insulting Sanatan Dharma and misinterpreting the sacred text, Ramcharitmanas.

Sachdeva questioned Kejriwal's sudden interest in temples, alleging that he only remembers them when elections are near. He accused Kejriwal of "insulting" Sanatan Dharma and "misinterpreting" Ramcharitmanas. Sachdeva said that these people are "adharmi" and only remember temples when elections are nearing.

However, Arvind Kejriwal came to the defence of his remark, saying that the BJP admires Ravan since they have a "demonic nature.".

"Yesterday I said that Ravana came as a golden deer and Mother Sita wanted that deer. They are saying that it was not Ravana (who came as a deer) but it was demon Marichi instead. The entire BJP is protesting outside my house and asking why I insulted Ravana. They love Ravana so much. They are of a demonic nature. I want to warn the people living in slums and poor sections of Delhi that these people will gulp you down like demons if they come to power," Kejriwal, former Chief Minister of Delhi, said.

Manish Sisodia came out in support of his leader and said that the BJP immediately came out in defence of Ravana, as if they themselves were "descendants of Ravana.".

His reaction came after BJP spokesperson Pradeep Bhandari on Tuesday targeted Kejriwal after he misquoted a part of the 'Ramayana' and called him a "Chunavi Hindu," saying that his 'Chunavi' Hindu face has been exposed in front of the people of Delhi and the country. (ANI)