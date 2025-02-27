BJP's Satish Upadhyay Slams AAP for Rs 2,000 Crore Loss to Delhi, Calls for Accountability

New Delhi: Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) MLA Satish Upadhyay on Thursday said that the corruption exposed in the Comptroller and Auditor General (CAG) report would be discussed in the Delhi Assembly, alleging that the Aam Aadmi Party (AAP) had benefited its close relatives and caused a revenue loss of over Rs 2,000 crore to the national capital, while asserting that the "real face" of AAP convenor Arvind Kejriwal and his cabinet would be exposed.

Speaking to ANI, Upadhyay said, "The kind of corruption that has been exposed in this CAG report, the way they (AAP) have benefited their close relatives, will be discussed today, and the real face of AAP chief Arvind Kejriwal and his entire cabinet will also be exposed..."

He further stated that AAP would have to answer for the alleged financial losses caused to Delhi. "All the money that should have been spent for the welfare of the people of Delhi has gone into the pockets of dishonest people... Aam Aadmi Party will have to answer for the loss of revenue of more than Rs 2,000 crores to Delhi through a discussion in the House..."

Meanwhile, the Congress demanded that the scope of investigation into the Delhi liquor scam be expanded following revelations in the CAG report, which was tabled in the Vidhan Sabha.

Addressing a press conference at the AICC office here, Delhi Congress president Devender Yadav and senior leader Sandeep Dikshit said that the CAG report should be investigated by the Public Accounts Committee. So, PAC should be formed as soon as possible, and those involved in the loot should be punished. They added that the details of the CAG report must be brought into public discourse also.

Welcoming the tabling of the report on the Delhi Excise Scam, Yadav and Dikshit asserted that Congress stood vindicated, as it was the party that had lodged a formal complaint against the liquor policy.

They also called for an investigation into the involvement of certain BJP leaders, whose names, they claimed, were brought to the notice of the Delhi Police Commissioner at the time of the policy's implementation.

Suggesting that both AAP and BJP acted in collusion in pushing the excise policy--which was later withdrawn--the Congress leaders pointed out that the policy was approved by the then Lieutenant Governor.

They also referred to the permission granted for opening liquor vends in non-conforming wards, stating that municipal corporations were responsible for such approvals. Since the BJP was in power in the municipal corporations at the time, they argued, its role in granting permissions must also be scrutinised.They said it raises important questions, which need to be answered. (ANI)