BJP’s Satish Upadhyay Calls Atishi’s Allegations ‘Baseless’ Amid Election Tensions

New Delhi: Reacting to Delhi Chief Minister Atishi's allegations, BJP candidate from Malviya Nagar, Satish Upadhyay, on Sunday dismissed her claims as baseless, stating that they stem from frustration and disappointment.

"This shows Atishi's frustration and disappointment... She is losing the election so she is making such baseless allegations. I don't think her allegations have any substance," he said.

Earlier on Monday, Delhi Chief Minister and AAP leader Atishi alleged that Ramesh Bidhuri's son, Manish Bidhuri, interfered in the Kalkaji constituency during the 'silence period'. Atishi claimed that Manish was spotted with 3-to 4 outsiders in the area, despite the ban on external interference during this period.

Speaking to ANI, Atishi said, "Today, the election campaigns have ended. During the silence period after 6 pm, no one from outside is allowed in the Assembly constituency. We received information that someone from Ramesh Bidhuri's Tughalaqabad team is threatening the people in JJ camp, Girinagar area."

"We saw that Ramesh Bidhuri's son, Manish Bidhuri was sitting here with 3-4 other outsiders. I informed the administration about this. The police have taken him, I hope action will be taken and no one other than the residents of Kalkaji Assembly will be allowed here," said Atishi.

However, Delhi Police has responded to Atishi's allegations that Ramesh Bidhuri's son, Manish Bidhuri, interfered in the constituency during the 'silence period'.

The official handle of the Deputy Commissioner of Police, South East Delhi posted on X and informed that a case has been registered against Manish Bidhuri for violation of the Model Code of Conduct.

Meanwhile, Delhi's South East Deputy Commissioner of Police, Ravi Kumar Singh has taken action against Chief Minister and AAP candidate Atishi for violating prohibitory orders and the Model Code of Conduct put in place for the Delhi Assembly election on Wednesday night.

Delhi will go for polls in a single phase on February 5, while the counting of votes will take place on February 8. The Congress, which was in power for 15 consecutive years in Delhi, has suffered setbacks in the last two assembly elections and has failed to win any seat.

In contrast, the AAP dominated the 2020 assembly elections by winning 62 out of 70 seats while the BJP got only eight seats. (ANI)