BJP's Sambit Patra Accuses AAP of Patronizing Illegal Immigrants in Delhi

New Delhi: BJP spokesperson Sambit Patra on Monday, held a press conference, citing a JNU report on illegal immigrants from Bangladesh and Myanmar.

During the press conference, he alleged that their increasing presence in Delhi has altered the city's demography and impacted employment opportunities for Indian workers.

"This report states that there has been a notable increase in the Muslim population because of illegal migration from Bangladesh and Myanmar. There is a change in the demography of the city, it is said in the report...Every aspect including soci-political impact has been mentioned in this report...The report says that political patronage plays a crucial role in allowing a steady influx of undocumented Rohingyas and Bangladeshis...AAP has a crucial role in this. The report also talks about how these political parties are facilitating fake voter registration for the migrants," he said.

'These migrants are taking over low-paying jobs, particularly in construction, which otherwise would have gone to workers from Indian states," he added.

He further alleged that political patronage, first under Congress and now by AAP, has enabled illegal immigrants to secure jobs and obtain fake voter IDs. "AAP is facilitating fake voter registrations for these migrants, undermining our electoral system. These migrants also have a significant role in rising crime rates," he claimed.

Referring to the report, Patra said, "Religious preachers, brokers, and middlemen are involved in helping these immigrants procure fake documents, including bank accounts, despite stringent KYC norms."

Accusing Delhi CM Arvind Kejriwal and AAP of supporting Bangladeshi migrants, Patra said, "AAP is giving them direct patronage. They are not just altering the demographic structure but also weakening democracy by creating fake voters."

The war of words intensified as the election neared; the campaigns of all parties concluded yesterday.

The Delhi assembly polls will be held in a single phase on February 5 and the counting of votes will take place on February 8. AAP won 62 seats in the 2020 assembly elections while BJP secured the remaining eight seats. (ANI)