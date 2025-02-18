BJP's Ravinder Singh Negi Accuses Manish Sisodia of Stealing Office Property

New Delhi: Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) MLA-elect Ravinder Singh Negi on Tuesday, in a veiled attack, accused former Delhi Deputy Chief Minister Manish Sisodia of "stealing" furniture and other items including sound systems and air conditioners from the office that was handed over to him.

"Thievery is in your blood. Just like you indulged in corruption in the liquor scam, you stole from here too," Negi, BJP MLA from Patparganj assembly constituency, told ANI.

He said that Sisodia left the office in a barren state.

"When PWD (public works department) handed this over to me, around 250 chairs, TVs, sound systems, sofas, tables, and ACs were missing. They left this office in a barren state. He even took the doors and adjusted fans with him. All of this was the government's property. It was his duty to leave everything here only," the BJP MLA-elect added.

"Apne kaisi harkat dikhayi...toti chor, jo apke paksh main vote maangne aate hai, Akhilesh Yadav, usi ke tarj main apne yahan pe bhi kar diya (Just like 'Toti' chor (tap theif) Akhilesh Yadav, who came to campaign for you in Delhi, you (Sisodia) did this here). Thievery is in your blood. Just like you indulged in corruption in the liquor scam, you stole from here too," Negi said.

He further stated that PWD gave Sisodia this office, where he worked for 12 years, and furniture and other items were provided by different government departments.

"Former Deputy CM Manish Sisodia worked in this office for 12 years which was made by PWD. Various furniture and other things were provided here by different departments. All of this was the government's property. It was his duty to leave all the things here only," Negi added.

Accusing AAP of not following the Constitution, the BJP leader said they had raised complaints earlier regarding this government office being used for election purposes.

"This was a government office, but it was used for electoral purposes. During elections, meetings were held here. We complained about this, but these people do not follow the Constitution," Negi said. (ANI)