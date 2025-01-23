BJP’s Rajeev Chandrasekhar Slams Kejriwal as 'Mascot of Corruption' Ahead of Delhi Election

New Delhi: BJP leader Rajeev Chandrasekhar launched a scathing attack on AAP convenor Arvind Kejriwal, labelling him the "mascot of corruption".

Chandrasekhar criticized the AAP for making false promises and alleged that the party engages in "politics of loot".

"People have understood the reality of Arvind Kejriwal. He said that he would never take a house or government car but he is living in a big luxurious bungalow. He said that his political aim was to fight corruption, but now he has become a mascot of corruption. He and Rahul Gandhi have a strategy to divert people's attention from all this... There is no difference in the politics of the Aam Aadmi Party and Congress. They always make promises, but when they come to power, they play the politics of loot. Aam Aadmi Party has come to know that people want change here. The development that was supposed to happen in the last 10 years, has not happened...," he said.

He further alleged that AAP and Congress have resorted to abusive politics, thus exuding confidence that BJP win in the upcoming Delhi Assembly election.

"People have decided to bring the BJP... Aam Aadmi Party and Rahul Gandhi have resorted to abusive politics. We will see that they will do more of this in the next 13 days," he said.

The Delhi Assembly elections are going to be held in a single phase on February 5, with counting to be done on February 8.

A three-way contest is on the cards in Delhi between the ruling AAP, BJP and Congress. Congress, which was in power for 15 consecutive years in Delhi, has suffered setbacks in the last two assembly elections and has failed to win any seat. AAP dominated the 2020 assembly elections by winning 62 out of 70 seats while the BJP got eight seats. (ANI)