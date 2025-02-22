BJP's Rachna Reddy Slams CM Stalin Amid Three-Language Policy Row

Hyderabad: Amid a row over the implementation of the three-language policy between Tamil Nadu and the Centre, Bharatiya Janata Party leader Rachna Reddy slammed CM MK Stalin accusing him of 'politicizing' the issue.

Stating that nobody is taking away Tamil from the state, Reddy questioned what is wrong with being 'multi-lingual'.

Speaking to ANI, Reddy said, "What is so wrong about being multi-lingual? What is wrong if Tamil Nadu students are being taught their mother language along with the national language and any other language? It's all about multi-lingual and multi-linguistic. Nobody is taking away Tamil from Tamil Nadu. Why is CM Stalin so anti-national? He is teaching this divisive ideology to the students of the state. It is the CM only who is politicizing the matter."

"He has lost his little bit of equilibrium. Tamil Nadu has become a state of crime because, one after another, we see crimes against different communities, women and children. This Chief Minister is unable to cope with it and instruct law enforcement to take stringent measures," Rachna Reddy added.

Ahead of the 2026 elections, the tussle between DMK and BJP is getting fierce with debate over the language policy and allocating funds to Tamil Nadu.

Earlier on Friday, Union Minister Dharmendra Pradhan strongly criticized Tamil Nadu Chief Minister MK Stalin's letter to Prime Minister Narendra Modi, accusing him of raising "imaginary concerns" driven by political motivations.

Addressing a press conference, Pradhan emphasized that the National Education Policy (NEP) 2020 is not imposing any language on a state.

"One point I want to re-emphasize is that the NEP is not recommending imposition of any language on the respective students of a state. That means, in no way the NEP is recommending imposition of Hindi in Tamil Nadu," Dharmendra Pradhan asserted.

Tamil Nadu Chief Minister MK Stalin had written a letter to Prime Minister Narendra Modi regarding the release of 'Samagra Shiksha' funds for the state.

In the letter, Stalin expressed concerns regarding Union Education Minister Dharmendra Pradhan's statement where he mentioned that Tamil Nadu's 'Samagra Shiksha' funds will not be released until the state implements the 'three language' policy mentioned in NEP 2020. (ANI)