BJP’s Parvesh Verma Urges Delhi CM Atishi to Open "Sheesh Mahal" for Public Viewing

New Delhi: Bharatiya Janata Party candidate Parvesh Verma has written a letter to Delhi Chief Minister Atishi, requesting her to open the "Sheesh Mahal", the former official residence of AAP Chief Arvind Kejriwal for public viewing.

In his letter, Verma said that the residence has now become an important symbol of Delhi's governance and administration history.

"I would like to bring to your attention that during the tenure of former Chief Minister and Aam Aadmi Party leader, Arvind Kejriwal, the official residence was specially decorated and made grand. It is now popularly known among the public as "Sheesh Mahal." The people of the New Delhi Legislative Assembly constituency, who have elected Kejriwal as their representative to the assembly three times consecutively, have a strong desire to visit and see this building. This residence has now become not just a place of residence but an important symbol of Delhi's governance and administration history," Parvesh Verma said.

"The public wishes to understand what the place looks like where their elected representative spent his tenure," he added.

The BJP leader further requested CM Atishi to open the place from 10:00 AM to 4:00 PM, so that the people of Delhi can see it up close.

"This will not only fulfill the public's expectations but also strengthen transparency and trust between the government and the people. I am confident that you will consider this proposal positively and take a prompt decision," Verma said.

Verma, a former MP and son of former Delhi CM Sahib Singh Verma, will be facing former Delhi Chief Minister Arvind Kejriwal and Congress' Sandeep Dikshit, son of former Delhi CM Shiela Dikshit, in a three-cornered contest in the upcoming Delhi assembly election.

The assembly elections in Delhi are likely to be held in February 2025.

Congress, which was in power in Delhi for 15 successive years, has performed poorly in the past two assembly polls, failing to win any seat.

AAP won 62 out of the 70 seats in the 2020 assembly elections and BJP secured eight seats. (ANI)