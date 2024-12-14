BJP's Parvesh Verma to Contest from New Delhi Seat in 2025 Delhi Assembly Elections

New Delhi: Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) leader Parvesh Verma stated on Saturday that he is preparing to contest from the New Delhi constituency in the upcoming Delhi Assembly elections.

Speaking to ANI, Verma expressed confidence in the BJP's ability to win the New Delhi seat, which has been held by Aam Aadmi Party (AAP) supremo Arvind Kejriwal for the past three terms.

"I am preparing to contest from here. All the workers are supporting me, and we will definitely secure victory. The people are determined to give a befitting reply to Kejriwal," Verma said.

The BJP leader also speculated that the Congress and AAP may announce an alliance in the near future.

"I don't trust Congress or AAP. It's likely that at some point they will announce they are fighting together. Previously, they claimed they wouldn't support each other, but during the Lok Sabha elections, they collaborated," Verma remarked.

On Thursday, Congress released its first list of 21 candidates for the assembly elections, fielding Sandeep Dikshit for the New Delhi Assembly seat.

Dikshit criticised the Aam Aadmi Party, calling it "corrupt beyond measure."

"I thank the party for this opportunity. Over the past decade, whenever AAP failed to fulfil its promises, betrayed Delhi, or indulged in corruption, I raised my voice against it," Dikshit told ANI.

"Seven to eight years ago, I had already said that when the corruption of this government is exposed, people will be shocked by the extent of it," he added.

The Election Commission of India is yet to announce the dates for the Delhi Assembly elections, which are expected to take place in early 2025. In the 2020 Assembly elections, the Aam Aadmi Party secured 62 of the 70 seats, the BJP won eight, while the Congress failed to win any. (ANI)