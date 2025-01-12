BJP's Moti Nagar Candidate Harish Khurana Thanks PM Modi, Vows to Resolve Local Issues Ahead of Delhi Elections

New Delhi: Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) leader Harish Khurana expressed gratitude to Prime Minister Narendra Modi and the party leadership after he was announced as the party's candidate from the Moti Nagar constituency.

Speaking to ANI, Khurana said that he would try his best to fulfil the responsibility given to him by the party.

The BJP candidate further hit out at the ruling Aam Aadmi Party (AAP) saying that Moti Nagar has been ruined in the last 10 years, as the area is grappling with several problems, whether it is drinking water, sewer or potholes, adding that he would try to make it an ideal area if elected.

"I thank Prime Minister Narendra Modi and the party leadership for giving me the opportunity to contest elections from Moti Nagar. I will try my best to fulfil this responsibility. The way Moti Nagar has been ruined in the last 10 years, there is a problem of drinking water, sewer and potholes, there are many problems here, I will try to make it an ideal area..." Khurana said.

The Bharatiya Janata Party on Saturday announced its second list of 29 candidates for the upcoming Delhi assembly elections, scheduled for February 5.

The party has fielded former AAP leader Kapil Mishra from Karawal Nagar. Mishra won the Karawal Nagar seat in the 2015 Assembly elections, defeating four-time BJP MLA Mohan Singh Bisht. However, in the 2020 Assembly elections, he contested on a BJP ticket from the Model Town seat but lost to AAP candidate Akhilesh Pati Tripathi by a margin of over 10 per cent.

Other candidates in the second list include Raj Karan Khari from Narela, Surya Prakash Khatri from Timarpur, Gajendra Daral from Mundka, Bajrang Shukla from Kirari, Karam Singh Karma from Sultanpur Majra (SC), Karnail Singh from Shakur Basti, and Tilak Ram Gupta from Tri nagar.

Satish Jain will contest from Chandni Chowk, Deepti Indora from Matia Mahal, Kamal Bagri from Ballimaran, Urmila Kailas Gangwal from Madipur (SC), Shweta Saini from Tilak Nagar, Neelam Pahalwan from Najafgarh, Priyanka Gautam from Kondli (SC), Abhya Verma from Laxmi Nagar and Anil Gaur from Seelampur.

With this announcement, the BJP has declared candidates for 58 out of the 70 Assembly seats. The party had earlier released its first list of candidates on January 4.

The Delhi assembly polls will be held in a single phase on February 5 and the counting of votes will take place on February 8.

The last date for filing nominations is January 17. The date for scrutiny of nominations is January 18. While last date for withdrawal of candidature is January 20.

The Congress, which was in power for 15 consecutive years in Delhi, has suffered setbacks in the last two assembly elections and has failed to win any seat. In contrast, the AAP dominated the 2020 assembly elections by winning 62 out of 70 seats while the BJP got only eight seats. (ANI)