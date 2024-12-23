BJP's Meenakshi Lekhi Slams Arvind Kejriwal Over Mahila Samman Yojana Promises

New Delhi: Bharatiya Janata Party leader Meenakshi Lekhi lashed out at the Aam Aadmi Party-led Delhi government over the 'Mahila Samman Yojana' on Sunday, claiming that the former Chief Minister has no intention of giving "even Rs 21" to women in the national capital.

Hitting out at the Delhi government, Lekhi claimed that women and the disabled are not getting already sanctioned pensions by the Delhi government.

"I would first like to ask the widows and the disabled if they are getting their pensions because the feedback I'm receiving is that people are not getting their already sanctioned pensions (by Delhi govt)...I am surprised he (Arvind Kejriwal) quoted Rs 2100 (under Mukhya Mantri Mahila Samman Yojana). He should have said Rs 21,000 because he has no intention of giving even Rs 21," Lekhi told ANI.

Earlier today, BJP leader and New Delhi Municipal Council (NDMC) Vice Chairman Kuljeet Singh Chahal criticised the announcement of the 'Mukhya Mantri Mahila Samman Yojana', which promises Rs 2,100 per month to women in Delhi, calling it a "diversionary tactic" by Aam Aadmi Party (AAP) Chief Arvind Kejriwal.

Chahal questioned the credibility of the promise, pointing out that similar commitments made by the AAP during the Punjab elections remain unfulfilled.

"He made a similar promise during the Punjab elections. Has the amount of Rs 2,100 been credited to the accounts of women in Punjab? He will make them fill out forms, but nothing will come of it. They should clarify if anyone will receive any money before the elections," Chahal told ANI.

On Sunday, Kejriwal, ahead of the upcoming Assembly elections in February, announced the launch of registrations for the 'Mukhya Mantri Mahila Samman Yojana' and the 'Sanjeevani Yojana', which will begin across the national capital tomorrow.

The Mahila Samman Yojana is aimed at providing women residing in Delhi with Rs 2,100 per month.

"You don't have to queue anywhere. We will come to you for the registration process. Teams have been formed across Delhi to assist women with registration and to provide them with cards," Kejriwal said at a press conference.

The registration for the Sanjeevani Yojana, which aims to cover medical expenses for senior citizens above the age of 60, will also commence tomorrow.

"Our team will go door to door to register beneficiaries for the Sanjeevani Yojana and the Mahila Samman Yojana. It is mandatory to have a Delhi voter ID card for registration. You can check on the website whether your vote has been cancelled," Kejriwal added. (ANI)