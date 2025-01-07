BJP's Kamaljeet Sehrawat Labels Kejriwal a "Liar" Amid Election Campaign Surge

New Delhi: The Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) has intensified its campaigning for the Delhi assembly polls 2025 as the Election Commission will shortly announce the polls for the National Capital.

BJP candidates targeted Arvind Kejriwal and expressed confidence that the double-engine government is going to form the next government in Delhi.



BJP candidate from Gandhi Nagar Assembly seat Arvinder Singh Lovely told ANI, "After Prime Minister Narendra Modi's address in Rohini, people of Delhi are in full mood to kick out the corrupt and fake AAP... people of Delhi are tired of listening to his accusations for not being able to work..."

BJP MP Kamaljeet Sehrawat dubbed Arvind Kejriwal as a "liar".

"... I am confident that people of Delhi will vote for development, they will vote for BJP... A liar has been sitting as CM of Delhi for over a decade now. He has made all sorts of fake promises...," the BJP MP told ANI.

Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) Delhi unit Chief Virendraa Sachdeva alleged that the Arvind Kejriwal-led Aam Admi Party is attempting to "influence" the Delhi assembly polls

"The people are also waiting to get the dates on which they would be free from this 'AAPda' government. It is time to bid farewell to the loot committed by the Delhi Government...," Sachdeva told ANI.

AAP won 62 out of the 70 seats in the 2020 assembly elections and BJP secured eight seats.

Earlier, Aam Aadmi Party Chief Arvind Kejriwal claimed that "Large-Scale" fraud in voter addition and deletions in the New Delhi Assembly seat is taking place.

In a post on X, Kejriwal cited a letter from Chief Minister Atishi sent to Delhi Chief Electoral Officer. "Large-scale fraud taking place in voter additions and deletions in the New Delhi assembly. Delhi CM Atishi ji writes this letter to CEC presenting evidence and seeking time to meet," he said. (ANI)