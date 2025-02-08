BJP's Historic Delhi Win: Manohar Lal Khattar Criticizes Kejriwal's Black Deeds

New Delhi: Hitting out at both the Aam Aadmi Party and Congress, Union Minister Manohar Lal Khattar said on Saturday that the people of Delhi expressed their anger towards the AAP, which was defeated in the Assembly elections and reposed their faith on the policies presented by the BJP.

"The people of Delhi were distressed, so they have expressed their anger in a way and have shown faith in the policies of BJP," the union minister of Power told reporters.

Adding that Congress continues to have a dismal electoral performance while Arvind Kejriwal has "black deeds" on his name, he said, "Congress is losing all the states one by one... Arvind Kejriwal has done many black deeds... The public cannot be misled again and again."

Earlier today, Prime Minister Narendra Modi said that anti-corruption activist Anna Hazare must have got some relief following the defeat of AAP.

Anna Hazare has criticised AAP, earlier in the day, for their alleged involvement in controversies surrounding liquor and money.

PM Modi said he listened to Anna Hazare statement and added that AAP was born out of the movement against corruption but got involved in it.

"The party born out of the movement against corruption got involved in corruption. It became such a party of the country whose Chief Minister and Ministers went to jail on corruption charges. Those who used to give themselves certificates of honesty, turned out to be corrupt. This was a big betrayal with Delhi," PM Modi said.

He said that liquor scam defamed Delhi and "the scams in schools and hospitals troubled the poorest of the poor and on top of that, their arrogance was so much that when the world was dealing with Corona, these people were building 'Sheesh Mahal'."

The Bharatiya Janata Party won a historic mandate in Delhi polls on Saturday, returning to power in the national capital after 27 years by ousting Aam Aadmi Party with several AAP leaders including former Chief Minister Arvind Kejriwal losing from their strongholds.

Anna Hazare has also said he was talking for a long time about the importance of "character" of political candidates, but AAP didn't understand that leading to their support being reduced.

Speaking with the reporters, Hazare said, "I have been saying for a long time that while contesting the election - the candidate must have a character, good ideas and have no dent on image. But, they (AAP) didn't get that. They got tangled in liquor and money - his (Arvind Kejriwal) image was dented because of it and that's why they are getting fewer votes in the election." (ANI)