BJP’s Harish Khurana Slams AAP Ahead of Delhi Election Manifesto Launch

New Delhi: Ahead of the launch of the manifesto of the Aam Aadmi Party (AAP), BJP leader Harish Khurana, who is also a candidate from the Moti Nagar seat, launched a scathing attack on the ruling party AAP.

Targeting the AAP, Khurana said that they should tell the truth about the manifestos they released in the last 10 years while counting on their previous unfulfilled promises, including cleaning of Yamuna River, minimising pollution, supplying clean water, etc.

"They should tell the truth about the manifestos they released in the last 10 years. They had said that Yamuna would be cleaned, what happened to that promise? Delhi has become the most polluted capital. People are not getting water... AAP-da ja rahi hai, Bhaajpa (BJP) aa rahi hai (AAP is going back, BJP is coming to power into Delhi) ..." Khurana told ANI.

Aam Aadmi Party is set to release its manifesto on Monday. the manifesto will be launched by AAP national convenor Arvind Kejriwal. He would be accompanied by Delhi Chief Minister Atishi, ministers and other senior AAP leaders.

Earlier, the Aam Aadmi Party MP Sanjay Singh claimed that the campaigning of Prime Minister Narendra Modi and BJP chief ministers will not have any effect in the upcoming Delhi Assembly election and that his party will emerge victorious in the election.

"All the chief ministers (of BJP), union ministers and PM Modi himself have come but Arvind Kejriwal will win. We will get over 60 seats and AAP will form the government," Sanjay Singh told ANI.

AAP has announced the formation of a dedicated team of youth volunteers who will be stationed at every polling booth on election day to oversee the EVM demonstration and ensure smooth functioning, the party sources said.

"We are confident of winning the election but there is also a fear that EVMs can be tampered with. That is why Aam Aadmi Party has prepared a team of such youth who will be present at every booth during the EVM demo on the morning of the election day and ensure that there is no problem in the EVM," Aam Aadmi Party sources said.

Meanwhile, independent MP and Congress supporter Pappu Yadav took a jibe at the Bharatiya Janata Party and the Aam Aadmi Party ahead of the Delhi Assembly Polls. Yadav was campaigning for the Congress candidate from Patparganj Assembly seat Anil Kumar.

"Narendra Modi and the BJP have nothing to do with Purvanchal. The BJP has four main issues - first, Hindu-Muslim, second, Adani's money, third, the Election Commission, and fourth, ED and CBI. They don't care about the country," Pappu Yadav told ANI.

"Bade miyan to hai hi chote miya Subhanallah. I have seen Narendra Modi lie in my life, but Kejriwal has surpassed him. He said he wouldn't become a VIP, but ended up becoming the biggest VIP in the world. The Paris streets, Yamuna, Mohalla Clinics - none of that matters. If anyone has done the most corruption in the shortest time, it's him. BJP is corrupt, but no one is more corrupt than AAP," the Purnea MP added.

The Delhi Assembly elections will take place in a single phase on February 5, with the counting of votes set for February 8. A total of 699 candidates are competing for the 70 assembly seats in Delhi.

The Congress, which was in power for 15 consecutive years in Delhi, has suffered setbacks in the last two assembly elections and failed to win any seats.

In contrast, AAP dominated the 2015 and 2020 assembly elections, winning 67 and 62 seats, respectively, out of a total of 70 seats, while BJP secured only three and eight seats in these elections. (ANI)