BJP's Harish Khurana Demands Apology from Kejriwal Over Alleged False Claims on Shakur Basti Slums

New Delhi: In a sharp rebuttal to Arvind Kejriwal's recent statements on Delhi slum, BJP candidate from Moti Nagar Assembly, Harish Khurana on Monday accused the AAP Chief and his team of spreading falsehoods.

Khurana's remarks follow a statement by Delhi's Lieutenant Governor VK Saxena, who dismissed Kejriwal's allegations and affirmed that the Delhi Development Authority has neither changed the Land Use of Shakur Basti nor has DDA given any eviction or demolition notice.

"Arvind Kejriwal and his entire team are a bunch of liars. Their habit of spreading rumours is being exposed... He (Arvind Kejriwal) is losing the Delhi elections, which he can see. In the panic of this defeat, he is telling all kinds of lies to confuse the people. Yesterday the Lieutenant Governor said that no meeting has taken place... Arvind Kejriwal should apologize to the people for lying... People have made up their minds to oust you from power this time and people are now waiting for a double-engine government to be formed in Delhi," BJP's Khurana told ANI.

Delhi Lieutenant Governor VK Saxena on Sunday slammed Aam Aadmi Party chief Arvind Kejriwal, calling his statement on Shakur Basti "a complete lie."

This comes after Arvind Kejriwal alleged that the BJP has "tendered" the land for the Shakur Basti slum. He accused LG Saxena of "changing the rules".

"Today Arvind Kejriwal went near the slums of Shakur Basti. The statement he gave there regarding the Shakur Basti is a complete lie. Citing the DDA meeting of 27 December, he said that LG has changed the Land Use of this land (Shakur Basti land). DDA has neither changed the Land Use of this colony nor has DDA given any eviction or demolition notice. Kejriwal is deliberately telling a blatant lie and misleading the people," Saxena said.

The LG said that AAP's MLAs were present at the DDA meeting and warned about taking action against the former Delhi CM if he doesn't "stop lying."

"Kejriwal ji's two MLAs were present in the DDA meeting on 27 December. If Kejriwal ji had talked to them (AAP MLAs), then perhaps he would not have lied. My advice to him is that he should stop lying on this subject with immediate effect. Otherwise, DDA will take action against them," Saxena said.

Arvind Kejriwal on Sunday visited Shakur Basti where he accused the BJP of 'tendering' the land. "Their LG sahab has also changed the rules," Kejriwal said, citing the December 27 DDA meeting. (ANI)