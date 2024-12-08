BJP's double engine govt will fulfil pending pojects in Delhi BJP MP Praveen Khandelwal

New Delhi: Ahead of the assembly polls in the national capital, Bharatiya Janata Party MP Praveen Khandelwal on Sunday said that he is confident about the hos party forming the government in the national capital with huge majority stating that under the leadership of PM Narendra Modi, BJP's double engine government will fulfil all pending work in the territory.

Hitting out at the ruling Aam Aadmi Party and its national convenor Aravind Kejriwal, the BJP MP said that Kejriwal who always indulges in politics of blame-game has been exposed now.

Speaking to ANI, Khandelwal said, "Under the leadership of PM Narendra Modi, BJP's double engine government will fulfil all pending work in Delhi.... Arvind Kejriwal who is always engaging in politics of blame-game has been exposed. The people of Delhi have decided that a strong government of BJP will be formed in Delhi with a huge majority..."

Taking a dig at the Congress party, Khandelwal said that a party which was once a "national party" now has to rely on the crutches of regional parties to fight their elections.

The Aam Aadmi Party (AAP) targeted Union Home Minister Amit Shah over the law and order situation in the national capital, stating that as long as he holds office, murders will continue to occur every day in Delhi.

In a post on social platform X, the AAP stated, "As long as Amit Shah remains the Home Minister, murders will continue to happen every day in Delhi."

On Saturday former Chief Minister Arvind Kejriwal targetted the Union Minister Shah claiming that the BJP is no longer capable of managing the law and order situation in the national capital.

"Amit Shah ji has ruined Delhi. He has turned Delhi into a jungle raj. People are living a life of terror everywhere. BJP is no longer able to handle the law and order situation in Delhi. The people of Delhi will have to unite and raise their voices," Arvind Kejriwal posted on X.

Delhi Chief Minister Atishi also criticised the BJP-led central government over the worsening law and order situation in the national capital, alleging that they have failed in their primary responsibility to ensure the safety and security of the people of Delhi.

Assembly elections in Delhi are likely to be held in early 2025, though the Election Commission has yet to announce the dates. The last assembly elections in Delhi took place in February 2020.

In the 2020 assembly polls, the AAP secured a landslide victory, winning 62 out of 70 seats. The Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) won 8 seats, while the Congress failed to win a single seat. Following the victory, AAP formed the state government with Arvind Kejriwal as Chief Minister. (ANI)