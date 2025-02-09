BJP's Ashish Sood Accuses Congress, AAP of Corruption and Collusion

New Delhi: Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) leader Ashish Sood on Sunday lashed out at Congress and Aam Aadmi Party (AAP), labelled them as "chameleons" and "corrupt", saying that they are in cahoots with each other.

"These two (Congress and Aam Aadmi Party) are corrupt parties and are in cahoots. They are A and B teams, and sometimes they contest elections together and sometimes separately. They change colours like chameleons," Sood, who is the winning candidate from Janakpuri assembly constituency, told ANI.

He said that BJP's victory in Delhi assembly elections was an acceptance of Prime Minister Narendra Modi's guarantee.

Accusing the outgoing government of "hatching a conspiracy to hide its corruption", Sood said that it was time for the Comptroller and Auditor General (CAG) report must come out.

"This is an acceptance of PM Modi's guarantee. This is the victory of PM Modi's double-engine government. CAG report must come in the House, the kind of conspiracy the outgoing government had hatched to hide its corruption, now the time has come to expose it," Sood said.

Meanwhile, BJP leader Shikha Roy, who won from Greater Kailash assembly constituency, said, "I thank the public of Greater Kailash Assembly Constituency who bestowed their trust on me. I will work for the development of the constituency."

BJP is poised to form the government in Delhi after 27 years as the party secured over two-third majority in assembly polls, ending over 10 years' rule of AAP.

The last BJP government in Delhi was from 1993 to 1998.

Of the 70 assembly constituencies, BJP has won 48 seats with AAP winning in merely 22 constituencies with its prominent leaders including former Chief Minister Arvind Kejriwal and former Deputy Chief Minister Manish Sisodia, former minister Satyendra Jain and Saurabh Bharadwaj among others lost the polls.

AAP leader Saurabh Bhardwaj lost the Greater Kailash assembly constituency to Roy, with a margin of 3,188 votes, who received 49,594 votes while Bhardwaj got 46,406 votes. Congress candidate Garvit Singhvi, on the other hand, merely garnered 6,711 votes. (ANI)