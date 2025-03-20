BJP will start politics over Disha Salian case ahead of Mumbai polls: NCP-SCP Rohit Pawar

Mumbai: Nationalist Congress Party (NCP-SCP) leader Rohit Pawar attacked the BJP on Wednesday, accusing the party of politicising late actor Sushant Singh Rajput's death for elections and claimed that the party would do politics over Disha Salian after her father sought a probe into her death.

Speaking to ANI, Pawar said, "If any person is trying to get justice, he (Disha Salian father) should get justice. He has gone to the court. We wish him all the best. If you look at the BJP now, they will start doing politics over it."

"Four years ago, Sushant Singh Rajput died by suicide. Immediately after the suicide, banners were put up in Bihar stating, 'We want justice for Sushant,' only for the elections. After the elections, Sushant Singh Rajput was forgotten, and now, after four years, the BJP will take up the same issue ahead of the upcoming polls in Bihar in a few months," he stated.

"Disha Salian's father has gone to court. He has taken Aaditya Thackeray, but he has nothing to do with this. We are with him. Let the court decide about that, but looking at the BJP, they will definitely do politics over it in view of the Mumbai elections," said Rohit Pawar.

This comes after Satish Salian, father of Disha Salian, the former manager of late Bollywood actor Sushant Singh Rajput approached the Bombay High Court seeking a fresh investigation into his daughter's death in June 2020.

The petition urges the court to direct the registration of an FIR against Shiv Sena (UBT) leader Aaditya Thackeray and to transfer the probe to the Central Bureau of Investigation (CBI).

Shiv Sena (UBT) leader Sanjay Raut meanwhile rejected claims made by the father of Disha Salian. Speaking on the recent petition filed by Salian's father in the Bombay High Court, Raut stated, "Look, everything about the case, you (media) all are misusing it. I have looked at the police investigation, and it was an accident, not a murder."

Raut argued that the entire media narrative surrounding the death was being falsely portrayed.

"This is not a murder case; you are saying this. This is being said through you (media). Her father has filed a petition five years after the incident," he said, pointing out the delayed nature of the legal action.

The Shiv Sena (UBT) leader also accused political opponents of exploiting the tragedy for their own agenda.

"The whole state knows the politics behind this petition. These people could not thrive on the Aurangzeb issue they raised, the tide of which turned against them. They are giving wind to Disha Salian case to wash their hands off of the Aurangzeb issue," he claimed.

Raut criticised those trying to politicise the case, saying it was an attempt to tarnish the reputation of Aaditya Thackeray and the Shiv Sena (UBT).

"This dirty politics is defaming our state's name. This is an attempt to malign the name of a youth leader who is doing good work and to malign the image of our party," Raut added.

Disha Salian who was a celebrity manager was found dead on June 8, 2020. In 2023, the Mumbai Police formed a three-member special investigation team (SIT) to probe Disha Salian's death. The Mumbai Police registered an accidental death case in the matter. (ANI)