BJP Stresses Respect for Democracy as AAP Eyes Fourth Term in Delhi Elections

New Delhi: Ahead of the announcement of dates for the Delhi Assembly polls by the Election commission, BJP National General Secretary Tarun Chugh stressed that the party has always shown regard for the electoral process and said that the people of Delhi will give their blessings to Prime Minister Narendra Modi.

"Elections are the festival of democracy. The BJP has always respected the electoral process. The people of Delhi want to be free from the 'AAPda' named Arvind Kejriwal...," Chugh told ANI.

"Kejriwal has pushed back Delhi to 50 years. The public is repeatedly shouting, 'Kejriwal sahab bye-bye'"

"The people of Delhi are going to form a double-engine government under the leadership of Prime Minister Narendra Modi," the top BJP leader said. "Modiji is going to receive the blessings of the people."

BJP leader Nalin Kohli said, "...It gives the people of Delhi an opportunity to elect the government of their choice. Before them is a model of the Aam Aadmi Party of failed promises, tall promises not implemented and scams...On the other hand, will be the developmental model for an aspirational India as promised and delivered by PM Modi's govt at the Centre and BJP-NDA govts in states."

Meanwhile, Aam Aadmi Party (AAP) spokesperson Priyanka Kakkar said the election commission will announce the dates for the 2025 Delhi Assembly elections today. Kakkar stated the party is ready with all 70 candidates and Arvind Kejriwal as its CM face while criticising BJP and Congress for their lack of preparation.

She expressed confidence in a fair election and predicted Kejriwal's re-election for a fourth term.

Speaking to ANI, Kakkar said, "AAP is ready to go into the election. We have the CM face, and we have declared all 70 candidates. Contrary to that, the BJP and Congress aren't prepared. We hope that the Election Commission will conduct a free and fair election. The people will elect Arvind Kejriwal for the fourth time."

Earlier, Aam Aadmi Party Chief Arvind Kejriwal claimed that "Large-Scale" fraud in voter addition and deletions in the New Delhi Assembly seat is taking place.

In a post on X, Kejriwal cited a letter from Chief Minister Atishi sent to Delhi Chief Electoral Officer. "Large-scale fraud taking place in voter additions and deletions in the New Delhi assembly. Delhi CM Atishi ji writes this letter to CEC presenting evidence and seeking time to meet," he said.

AAP won 62 out of the 70 seats in the 2020 assembly elections and BJP secured eight seats. (ANI)