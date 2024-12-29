BJP Organizational Election Review Meeting Focuses on Key Election Strategies and National President Selection Process

New Delhi: Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) organizational election review meeting is underway at the party's headquarters extension office in national capital on Sunday.

Organization General Secretary BL Santosh, National General Secretaries, all the state presidents, state organization general secretaries and organization election in-charge co-in-charge are present in the meeting. Party President JP Nadda will address the session of the meeting at noon.

According to party sources, the review will focus on the elections for Mandal, District, and State office bearers. The party has also decided that the process for electing the National President will begin only after 50% of the state elections are completed. The BJP aims to complete elections for Mandal, District, and State positions in 50% of states by January 15.

On December 26, the BJP held a brainstorming session with the RSS at the BJP headquarters extension office in Delhi. The leaders discussed better coordination between the BJP and RSS for the Delhi assembly election.

On Saturday, BJP State President Virendraa Sachdeva levelled allegations against Delhi Chief Minister Arvind Kejriwal and the AAP government, accusing them of settling illegal voters in Delhi ahead of upcoming elections.

Sachdeva claims that this has been a recurring issue, with Kejriwal government facilitating the illegal voter settlement before every assembly election. "Arvind Kejriwal and his party's government are continuously settling illegal voters in Delhi. Today we showed 6 examples... Arvind Kejriwal does the work of settling illegal voters in Delhi before every assembly election," Sachdeva said during a press briefing.

He further pointed to the increase in voter numbers during previous elections, alleging a pattern of fraudulent voter additions. "In 2015, 14 lakh votes were increased, in 2019, 9 lakh votes were increased, and the same conspiracy is being hatched in Delhi now," he added. According to Sachdeva, this practice has been a tactic employed by the Delhi government to sway election results in their favour.

The Assembly polls in Delhi are expected to be held in early 2025. Aam Aadmi Party has already released the list of all 70 candidates for the Delhi assembly polls.

Congress, which was in power in Delhi for 15 successive years, has performed poorly in the past two assembly polls, failing to win any seat. AAP won 62 out of the 70 seats in the 2020 assembly elections and BJP secured eighth seats. (ANI)