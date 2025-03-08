BJP MP Ravi Shankar Prasad Hits Back at Tejashwi Yadav Over Toddys' Exclusion from Bihar Prohibition Law

New Delhi: After RJD leader Tejashwi Yadav promised to make changes to the state Prohibition and Excise Act, 2016, Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) MP Ravishankar Prasad on Saturday took a dig at him and said that he should wait till elections.

"They should wait till the elections," Ravi Shankar Prasad told ANI.

As Holi, the festival of colours is approaching, BJP MP Ravi Shankar Prasad said, "I organize a big Holi Milan program once a year in which all the people of the society come, I have also requested the Chief Minister to come for the event..."

This comes after the Leader of Opposition and RJD leader Tejashwi Yadav in poll-bound Bihar promised to make changes to the state Prohibition and Excise Act, 2016, by keeping toddy out of its ambit. He said people engaged in the toddy tapping belong to the Pasi (Dalits) community and their only source of income was toddy tapping.

The RJD leader said he held several rounds of talks with representatives of the Pasi community, who have been traditionally involved in tapping toddy, following which a decision will be taken to stop the harassment of marginalised people through prohibition.

"After several rounds of talks with the Pasi community, we announced in a press conference today that once our government is formed, we will exclude the sale of natural beverage "toddy" for the livelihood of the Pasi brothers from the Bihar Prohibition and Excise Act-2016" the RJD leader wrote in a post on X.

The RJD leader also sought to put the blame on State government for deaths due to the consumption of spurious liquor.

"According to an estimate, till now more than two thousand people have died due to poisonous liquor or it can be said that the government has murdered them," his post read.

Yadav raised the issue of lakhs of people being jailed due to the state's prohibition law, claiming that mainly people from the Dalit and backward classes get jailed for such offenses, and as such, they are being harassed because of the law.

"Under the prohibition law, till now about 12 lakh 80 thousand people have been sent to jail, in which 98-99 per cent of people are from Dalit and backward classes. Under the guise of this law, poor people have been harassed a lot by the NDA government. A large population of Dalit and Pasi society is being exploited physically, socially, mentally and economically," Tejashwi Yadav's post read.

Criticising the Prohibition law, Yadav quoted a court's observation that the Act has "deviated from its purpose."

Earlier, Bihar Minister Shrawon Kumar took a dig at Rashtriya Janata Dal (RJD) leader and Bihar Assembly's Leader of Opposition Tejashwi Yadav over his promise to remove toddy from the Bihar Excise and Prohibition Act, saying that everyone in the state had resolved not to consume toddy when a ban was imposed on liquor.

Speaking to the media, Kumar said that the Bihar government, through the Satat Jeevikoparjan Yojana, helped families sustain their livelihoods through the production and sale of toddy, integrating it into the mainstream of society.

Assembly elections in Bihar are due in October this year. The Election Commission of India has not yet announced the dates of the polls. (ANI)