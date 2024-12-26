BJP MP Praveen Khandelwal Slams Arvind Kejriwal for Allegations Against Purvanchal Voters in Delhi

New Delhi: After Arvind Kejriwal accused the BJP of conspiring to delete the names of Purvanchalis from electoral rolls, BJP MP Praveen Khandelwal said that Arvind Kejriwal is making false allegations and by saying this, he is insulting the voters of Delhi.

Hitting out at the AAP-led Delhi government, Khandelwal said that Arvind Kejriwal and AAP have done nothing for the development of Delhi in the last ten years.

"In the last ten years, Arvind Kejriwal and AAP have done nothing for the development of Delhi... Looking at the Delhi assembly elections, he is seeing his defeat, so Arvind Kejriwal is making false allegations... By saying that Delhi voters can be bought, he (Arvind Kejriwal) is insulting the voters of Delhi..." Khandelwal told ANI on Wednesday.

On December 20, former Delhi Chief Minister and the Aam Aadmi Party national convenor Arvind Kejriwal accused the BJP of conspiring to delete the names of Purvanchalis from electoral rolls ahead of the Delhi Assembly election due in February.

Kejriwal also alleged that BJP President JP Nadda had compared Purvanchalis living in Delhi to Rohingyas in Parliament. He said that the AAP will not allow the deletion of names from the voters' list.

"I want to tell people of Purvanchal that we won't let anyone's name get cut. We respect you and we will give respectful life. If BJP people come to your house, don't tell them your name and don't show your voter ID card. Don't keep any contact with BJP, they might be asking for details from you to cut your name...JP Nadda ji had compared the people of Purvanchal to Rohingyas inside the Parliament two days ago," Kejriwal said in a press conference here.

The Assembly polls in Delhi are expected to be held in early 2025. AAP won 62 out of the 70 seats in the 2020 assembly elections and BJP secured eighth seats. (ANI)