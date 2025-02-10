BJP MP Praveen Khandelwal Confident of Strong NDA Government in Bihar After Delhi

New Delhi: BJP MP Praveen Khandelwal on Monday exuded confidence that the party, after Delhi, will form a strong government in Bihar too under the leadership of Prime Minister Narendra Modi.

Speaking to ANI, Khandelwal said, "After Delhi, a strong NDA government will be formed in Bihar too under the leadership of PM Modi. The current Bihar government is working very well. In the last 10 years, the people have given a second chance to BJP in multiple states. We will form a strong government in Bihar too," the BJP MP said.

Recently, around 30 Bihar MPs from BJP, JD(U), and other parties of NDA met Prime Minister Narendra Modi in Parliament.

The MPs felicitated the Prime Minister for the Budget announcements for their state.

With Assembly elections scheduled for November this year, Bihar received significant attention in the Budget. Finance Minister Sitharaman announced the expansion of Patna Airport, the establishment of four new greenfield airports, and the construction of a brownfield airport at Bihar.

She had also highlighted the Western Kosi Canal ERM project in the Mithilanchal region of Bihar.

"Financial support will be provided for the Western Kosi Canal ERM project benefitting a large number of farmers cultivating over 50,000 hectares of land in the Mithilanchal region of Bihar," she said.

Earlier, Bihar Chief Minister Nitish Kumar praised the Union Budget 2025, describing it as a "progressive and forward-thinking" financial plan that promises to accelerate both national and state-level development.

Kumar had expressed particular appreciation for several Bihar-specific initiatives, including the creation of the Makhana Board, Greenfield Airports in Bihar and the Western Kosi Canal Project in Mithilaanchal, and said all this will significantly contribute to the state's economic growth and infrastructure expansion.

On the other side, Rashtriya Janata Dal (RJD) leader Tejashwi Yadav criticised the Union Budget for failing to mention a "special package" for Bihar and called the budget "unfair" to the state.

Addressing a press conference in Bihar's Vaishali, Yadav accused Chief Minister Nitish Kumar of failing to secure a better deal for the state despite being an ally of the ruling BJP at the Centre. (ANI)