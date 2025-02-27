BJP MP Praveen Khandelwal Accuses AAP of Spreading Anarchy, Disrespecting Democracy

New Delhi: Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) MP Praveen Khandelwal on Thursday lashed out at the Aam Aadmi Party (AAP) and said that the party did not respect democracy and were only spreading anarchy. He also stated that the scams committed by the party in the last 10 years would be exposed.

Speaking on the issue of AAP MLAs being denied entry into the Delhi assembly premises, Khandelwal said the party had no interest in the assembly's proceedings.

"AAP is afraid that their truth will be exposed in front of the people of Delhi. These people do not respect democracy and are spreading anarchy... One by one, all the scams they committed in the last 10 years will be exposed," he said speaking to ANI.

On AAP MLAs being denied entry into the Delhi Vidhan Sabha premises and LoP Atishi questioning the suspension, Khandelwal said "It is an MLA's right to enter an assembly, and no one can deprive them of this right. But these people (Atishi and AAP leaders) have no interest in the assembly's proceedings," he further stated.

Meanwhile, several BJP MLAs raised critical issues affecting their constituencies in the assembly proceedings.

BJP MLA Anil Sharma drew attention to the severe water and sewerage problems in RK Puram, stating, "In RK Puram, wherever I went, the issues of water and sewerage have come to the forefront. There are several villages in the constituency where the situation is very dire. There, sewage flows 24 hours a day."

He called for immediate government action to address the residents' growing concerns.

BJP MLA Mohan Singh Bisht, while addressing the State Legislative Assembly, highlighted the water crisis in Mustafabad and urged the government to address the shortage of drinking water in the constituency.

"I want to bring the problems of the Mustafabad constituency to your attention. In the constituency, people are deprived of drinking water. Despite having a water treatment plant, water is not being supplied," Bisht explained.

He went on to share that the area used to receive pure Ganga water in the past, saying, "When I was the MLA earlier, we used to get pure Ganga water, but today the situation has worsened significantly. I request the Water Minister to address the issue, as the pipelines laid for water supply have all been damaged." (ANI)