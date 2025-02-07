BJP MP Giriraj Singh Rejects Kejriwal's Poaching Allegations, Predicts AAP Won’t Win 16 Seats

New Delhi: BJP MP and Union Minister Giriraj Singh on Friday responded to former Delhi Chief Minister Arvind Kejriwal's allegations that the Bharatiya Janata Party is attempting to poach AAP candidates to join the party ahead of the Delhi Assembly election results.

Speaking to the media, Giriraj claimed that the AAP will not even get 16 seats.

"Something like this could happen only if they (AAP) get 16 seats (in Delhi Elections). They will not even get 16 seats," the BJP MP said.

On Thursday, Kejriwal claimed that the BJP called 16 of its candidates to leave Aam Aadmi Party and join the BJP.

"Some agencies are showing that the 'Gali Galoch party' (Referring to the BJP) is getting more than 55 seats. In the last two hours, 16 of our candidates have received calls that if they leave AAP and join their party, they will make them ministers and will give Rs. 15 crores to each of them," Kejriwal said.

"If his party is getting more than 55 seats then what is the need for him to call our candidates? Obviously, these fake surveys have been conducted with the sole purpose of creating this atmosphere to break down some candidates. But you abusive people, not even one of our men will break down," Kejriwal wrote.

Reacting to this, BJP MP Jagdambika Pal said that it is Kejriwal's hopelessness.

"They way Arvind Kejriwal is making statements, claiming that their candidates are being called. Who will call his candidates as the results are yet to be announced. He is claiming that money is being offered. It is his hopelessness," Pal said.

Exit polls have varied in their predictions regarding the margin of the BJP's victory. One poll suggested that the party could win 51-60 out of 70 assembly seats in Delhi, while two other polls predicted an AAP victory.

Votes will be counted on February 8. AAP has dominated the last two assembly polls in Delhi. (ANI)