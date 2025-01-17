BJP Launches Delhi Polls Manifesto, Promises Rs 2,500 to Women, Ayushman Bharat for 51 Lakh People

New Delhi: Bharatiya Janata Party's National President and Union Minister J P Nadda launched the party's Delhi Assembly election manifesto, also called the 'Sankalp Patra' on Friday, with the party promising to give Rs 2,500 to every woman in Delhi every month through Mahila Samridhi Yojana.

The party has also promised to continue all welfare schemes which are currently implemented in the national capital.

Speaking about the central government's flagship health scheme, the BJP promised to implement Ayushman Bharat for 51 lakh people getting health insurance coverage for Rs 5 lakh from the first cabinet meet itself.

"After forming the govt in Delhi, we will implement the Central government's Ayushman Bharat for 51 lakh people, who were deprived of its benefits under AAP, in the first Cabinet meeting. Besides, we will provide additional cover of Rs 5 lakh," he added.

Nadda has called the manifesto a 'foundation for a developed Delhi,' expressing confidence in winning the upcoming assembly election.

BJP national president said that the 'Sankalp Patra' has been made after receiving mass feedback after holding thousands of meetings and getting ideas from constituents.

"We have received approximately 1 lakh 80 thousand feedbacks. Discussions were held through 12 thousand small and big meetings and ideas were collected through 41 LED Vans," he said while addressing a press conference.

Nadda further hit out at the ruling Aam Aadmi Party (AAP), saying that a BJP government will investigate AAP's alleged corruption.

"Their (AAP's) mohalla clinic is a den of corruption and a programme to hoodwink people. Fraud lab tests have been conducted in his mohalla clinic and a scam of Rs 300 crore has taken place. When our government comes, all these will be thoroughly investigated," Nadda said.

He further criticised the other promises which Delhi's ruling party has failed to give, claiming that they were not able to fulfil their promising of giving Rs 2100 in Punjab too.

Calling it 'AAPda's track record, he added, "Let me shed some light on AAPda's track record. They promised to give Rs 2100 per month in 2021. They neither gave it here in Delhi nor in Punjab. In 2024, they promised to give Rs 1000 per month. As expected, they did not provide it here in Delhi or Punjab. They failed to give subsidy on LPG."

The Delhi Assembly elections are going to be held in a single phase on February 5, with counting to be done on February 8.

A three-way contest is on the cards in Delhi between the ruling AAP, BJP and Congress. Congress, which was in power for 15 consecutive years in Delhi, has suffered setbacks in the last two assembly elections and has failed to win any seat. AAP dominated the 2020 assembly elections by winning 62 out of 70 seats while the BJP got eight seats. (ANI)