BJP Lacks Agenda, Vision, and CM Face for Delhi Elections, Says CM Atishi

New Delhi: Delhi Chief Minister Atishi on Friday hit back at that the Bharatiya Janata Party alleging that it has "no agenda, no vision and no Chief Ministerial face" for the upcoming Delhi Assembly elections.

Stating that the BJP has lakhs of crores worth of budget, Atishi alleged that BJP has done "nothing" for the people of Delhi in the last 10 years.

"BJP has no agenda for elections. BJP has been in power at the centre for 10 years, they have a budget of lakhs of crores, they should tell one thing they have done for the people of Delhi, they have not done any work. Today they have no vision for Delhi, they have no CM face. AAP has worked for the people of Delhi for 10 years," Delhi CM told reporters.

This comes hours after Prime Minister Narendra Modi slammed the ruling Aam Aadmi Party, saying, "Those who have been in power in Delhi for the last 10 years - have damaged school education".

Addressing a public meeting in Ashok Vihar's Ramlila Ground, PM Narendra Modi said that a new college in the name of Veer Savarkar is going to be built in Najafgarh.

"Those who have been in power in Delhi for the last 10 years - have damaged school education. The money that the central government has given to Delhi - the current government of Delhi hasn't even spend half of that money in education," he said.

PM Modi also attacked AAP national convenor Arvind Kejriwal and said in the last 10 years, Delhi has been surrounded by an 'Aapda'.

"By keeping Anna Hazare at the front, a few 'kattar beimaan' people have pushed Delhi towards 'Aapda'. 'AAP aapda bankar Delhi par toot padi hai'," he added.

PM Modi also attacked the AAP over pollution in the Yamuna river and said that every resident of Delhi can see the situation of Yamuna.

"Look at their (AAP) shamelessness, what kind of 'aapda is this, they say that cleaning Yamuna won't get them votes - will you leave Yamuna like this if it doesn't get you votes?...This 'aapda' has handed over the lives of people of Delhi in the hands of tanker mafia," PM said.

Ahead of the Delhi Assembly elections 2025, the battle between the AAP, BJP and Congress has become intense, with all three parties levelling allegations on each other.

Dates for assembly polls in Delhi are expected to be announced in a few days. (ANI)