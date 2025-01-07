BJP Intensifies Criticism of AAP as Delhi Assembly Poll Dates Near

New Delhi: With the Election Commission set to announce the much-awaited poll dates for the Delhi assembly polls, the BJP candidates have stepped up their attack on the Aam Admi Party (AAP).

BJP candidate from the New Delhi assembly constituency, Parvesh Verma is pitted against former Chief Minister Arvind Kejriwal told ANI, "I congratulate the people of Delhi that the festival of democracy is coming to Delhi. I extend my best wishes to all the officials who worked hard - as they have checked the voters by going door to door. I appeal to all the people to participate in the process - I appeal to them to form a govt under the leadership of Prime Minister Narendra Modi for the betterment of the people..."

BJP candidate from Kalkaji seat Ramesh Bidhuri who is up against Delhi Chief Minister Atishi told ANI, "Naturally, people of Delhi want to get rid of 'AAP-da' as soon as possible... AAP is used to playing the victim card when they know they are being exposed..."

Earlier, BJP's candidate from Ambedkar Nagar constituency Khushiram Chunar expressed confidence that the party will form the next government in Delhi while BJP candidate from Janakpuri seat Ashish Sood said that the elections will determine the future of Delhi as the Election Commission will announce the poll dates later in the day.

"We are thinking about winning. We are winning from Ambedkar Nagar and will do the pending developmental works... This election will be in favour of the BJP ...," Chunar told ANI, alluding that the people will vote in favour of the BJP.

"There is a wave of BJP, a storm is coming and BJP is going to form the next government in Delhi," he said. "This time, the party announced its tickets at the right time. Every party candidate will get ample time to put across their views among the public."

Ashish SoodBJP candidate Janakpr targeted the AAP and told ANI, "I thank the central leadership of the BJP that they chose me to deal with the 'AAPda' of Janakpuri. This election is being fought by the people of Delhi against dirty water, sewers... The elections will decide the direction of Delhi's future... The dates of the removal of Delhi's 'AAPda' will be announced today..."

AAP won 62 out of the 70 seats in the 2020 assembly elections and BJP secured eight seats. (ANI)