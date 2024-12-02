BJP delivers whatever it promises BJP leader Parvesh Verma

New Delhi: Bharatiya Janata Party leader (BJP) Parvesh Verma said on Monday that the BJP-ruled states have delivered all of their promises made over the past 11 years.

Verma also expressed confidence that the BJP will form the next government in Delhi following the assembly elections expected in 2025.

"The BJP delivers whatever it promises. We have shown it during the eleven years of the Modi government in the BJP-ruled states," the BJP leader told ANI.

Parvesh Verma further claimed, "Our government is going to be formed for the next five years in New Delhi."

In response to Aam Aadmi Party (AAP) National Convenor Arvind Kejriwal's statement that the party would go solo in the upcoming Delhi Assembly Elections, Verma said, "Arvind Kejriwal and the Congress echoed the same sentiments in the run-up to the Lok Sabha elections, then both forged an alliance. Therefore, they both cannot be trusted".

On Sunday, AAP National Convenor Arvind Kejriwal announced that there would be no alliance in the National Capital for the Delhi Assembly Elections. "There will be no alliance in Delhi (for assembly elections)," Kejriwal told reporters.

Meanwhile, the BJP leaders held a meeting for the upcoming Delhi assembly elections, which was attended by the Delhi BJP President, Virendra Sachdeva, and other party members.

On November 21, the Aam Aadmi Party (AAP) released its first list of 11 candidates for the Assembly Elections in Delhi.

The elections in Delhi are expected to be held in early 2025. However, the Election Commission of India (ECI) has yet to announce the official dates.

In the 2020 Assembly elections, the Aam Aadmi Party won 62 out of the 70 seats in the Delhi Legislative Assembly. (ANI)