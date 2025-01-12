BJP Chief Accuses Kejriwal of 'Provoking' Slum Dwellers, Promises Concrete Houses

New Delhi: Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) chief Virendraa Sachdeva accused Aam Admi Party national convenor Arvind Kejriwal of "provoking" and "frightening" slum dwellers and assured them of a concrete house for the poor person of Delhi.

"The PM said that all public welfare schemes will continue and the poor will get permanent houses... Yesterday also the Home Minister said that slum dwellers will get houses, and if someone will solve all their problems, it will be the double-engine government... Arvind Kejriwal only makes electoral promises and misleads people...," the BJP leader said.

Attacking Kejriwal he said, "He provokes and frightens them. By saying (your) slum will be demolished. It is Modi's guarantee that every poor will have a concrete house."

The BJP has sharply criticised the AAP-led government, alleging widespread corruption, inefficiency in implementing welfare schemes, and a failure to address the growing pollution levels in the city.

The BJP has even gone as far as calling AAP's governance a threat to Delhi, drawing a parallel to "AAPda" -- a term they say reflects the disruptive impact on the capital under the AAP rule.

On the other hand, AAP has hit back at the BJP labelling it as the "Galli Galoch party" and accusing it of "dishonest tactics' and "electoral fraud".

The Delhi assembly polls will be held in a single phase on February 5 and the counting of votes will take place on February 8.

The last date for filing nominations is January 17. The date for scrutiny of nominations is January 18. While last date for withdrawal of candidature is January 20.

The Congress, which was in power for 15 consecutive years in Delhi, has suffered setbacks in the last two assembly elections and has failed to win any seat. In contrast, the AAP dominated the 2020 assembly elections by winning 62 out of 70 seats while the BJP got only eight seats. (ANI)