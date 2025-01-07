BJP Candidate Dushyant Gautam Criticizes AAP Amid Delhi Polls Announcement, Calls for Change in Governance

New Delhi: The BJP candidate from Karol Bagh assembly constituency, Dushyant Gautam described the Aam Admi Party as a 'looteri' govt of Delhi ahead of the Election Commission's announcement of the dates for the Delhi assembly polls later in the day.

The poll schedule for the Delhi assembly polls will be announced on Tuesday afternoon, as per the Election Commission of India.

"We were waiting for this day. The Election Commission has continued to conduct the elections transparently. I hope that we will contest the elections with enthusiasm. All the people of Delhi are ready to get rid of the current 'looteri' govt of Delhi..."

He said, "There is a need for change (in Government). Every person of Delh is ready to remove this Aapda sarkar."

Regarding a query, he said, "AAP is staring at the defeat. Therefore, they are making excuses. Such people are engaged in mud-slinging."

Hours ago, BJP's candidate from Ambedkar Nagar constituency Khushiram Chunar expressed confidence that the party would form the next government in Delhi while BJP candidate from Janakpuri seat Ashish Sood said that the elections will determine the future of Delhi as the Election Commission will announce the poll dates later in the day.

"We are thinking about winning. We are winning from Ambedkar Nagar and will do the pending developmental works... This election will be in favour of the BJP ...," Chunar told ANI, alluding that the people will vote in favour of the BJP.

"There is a wave of BJP, a storm is coming and BJP is going to form the next government in Delhi," he said. "This time, the party announced its tickets at the right time. Every party candidate will get ample time to put across their views among the public."

Ashish Sood targeted the AAP and told ANI, "I thank the central leadership of the BJP that they chose me to deal with the 'AAPda' of Janakpuri. This election is being fought by the people of Delhi against dirty water, sewers... The elections will decide the direction of Delhi's future... The dates of the removal of Delhi's 'AAPda' will be announced today..."

AAP won 62 out of the 70 seats in the 2020 assembly elections and BJP secured eight seats. (ANI)