BJP backs Defence Minister Rajnath Singh's remark hinting 'Sindh could return to India'

New Delhi: The BJP on Monday strongly supported Defence Minister Rajnath Singh's assertion that Sindh, which became part of Pakistan during the 1947 Partition, could potentially return to India in the future.

His remarks, made at an event in New Delhi on Sunday, sparked a renewed political and diplomatic debate by highlighting what he described as India's enduring civilisational bond with the region.

He said that although Sindh is not within India's political borders today, the region remains integral to India's civilisational and cultural memory.

"Sindh may not be with us geographically, but civilisationally it has always been a part of India," he remarked.

Responding to the statement, the BJP maintained that the prospect of Sindh reuniting with India cannot be ruled out, especially if Pakistan continues on a hostile path.

Speaking to IANS, BJP MP Praveen Khandelwal said, "Opportunities are always open, and the Sindh Valley civilisation is an integral part of India's ancient heritage. What Rajnath Singh has stated reflects a historical truth. Sindh has a deep connection with India and is part of our civilisation. When we talk about an undivided India, all regions linked to Sindh were part of it. Under Prime Minister Narendra Modi's leadership, we are committed to realising the vision of an undivided India."

BJP national spokesperson R.P. Singh also backed this view, stating, "Sindh has always been a part of India -- culturally as well as civilisationally. Rajnath Singh has rightly said that although Sindh may be geographically separate today, culturally it remains an integral part of India."

JD(U) national spokesperson Rajeev Ranjan also supported Singh's observation, arguing that geopolitical reunification is possible if Pakistan continues its antagonistic approach.

Speaking to IANS, he said, "In many countries, divisions have ended, like the fall of the Berlin Wall uniting East and West Germany. Similarly, regions like Sindh, PoK and Balochistan dissatisfied with Pakistan's government, could seek reunification with India if Pakistan continues its hostile actions."

--IANS