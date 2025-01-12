BJP Announces Second List of Candidates for Delhi Elections 2025, Focuses on Experienced Leaders

New Delhi: After the Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) released its second list of candidates, BJP MP Praveen Khandelwal on Sunday said that the candidates who have been given tickets are all experienced workers. He added that they are confident the BJP will form a double-engine government in Delhi and win with a huge majority.

"The candidates who have been given a ticket are all experienced workers... All the workers are confident that under the leadership of PM Narendra Modi, the BJP will form a double-engine government in Delhi and win with a huge majority..." Khandelwal said.

Reacting to Union Home Minister Amit Shah's speech, the BJP MP stated that the speech delivered by him is the roadmap for the party in Delhi. He added that PM Modi has already made it clear that slum dwellers and people living in clusters will be provided permanent housing in the national capital.

Khandelwal said, "The speech given by HM Amit Shah is BJP's roadmap for Delhi. Earlier, PM Modi made it clear that slum dwellers and people living in clusters will be given permanent houses. Yesterday, Amit Shah said that policies for the poor will not be put on hold..."

The Bharatiya Janata Party on Saturday announced its second list of 29 candidates for the upcoming Delhi assembly elections, scheduled for February 5.

The party has fielded former AAP leader Kapil Mishra from Karawal Nagar. Mishra won the Karawal Nagar seat in the 2015 Assembly elections, defeating four-time BJP MLA Mohan Singh Bisht. However, in the 2020 Assembly elections, he contested on a BJP ticket from the Model Town seat but lost to AAP candidate Akhilesh Pati Tripathi by a margin of over 10 per cent.

Other candidates in the second list include Raj Karan Khari from Narela, Surya Prakash Khatri from Timarpur, Gajendra Daral from Mundka, Bajrang Shukla from Kirari, Karam Singh Karma from Sultanpur Majra (SC), Karnail Singh from Shakur Basti, and Tilak Ram Gupta from Tri Nagar.

Satish Jain will contest from Chandni Chowk, Deepti Indora from Matia Mahal, Kamal Bagri from Ballimaran, Urmila Kailas Gangwal from Madipur (SC), Shweta Saini from Tilak Nagar, Neelam Pahalwan from Najafgarh, Priyanka Gautam from Kondli (SC), Abhya Verma from Laxmi Nagar and Anil Gaur from Seelampur.

With this announcement, the BJP has declared candidates for 58 out of the 70 Assembly seats. The party had earlier released its first list of candidates on January 4.

The Delhi assembly polls will be held in a single phase on February 5 and the counting of votes will take place on February 8.

The last date for filing nominations is January 17. The date for scrutiny of nominations is January 18. While last date for withdrawal of candidature is January 20.

The Congress, which was in power for 15 consecutive years in Delhi, has suffered setbacks in the last two assembly elections and has failed to win any seat. In contrast, the AAP dominated the 2020 assembly elections by winning 62 out of 70 seats while the BJP got only eight seats. (ANI)