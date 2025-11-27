BJP announces Rajasthan Executive Committee; 9 vice presidents, 4 general secretaries named

Jaipur: The Bharatiya Janata Party on Thursday announced its long-pending Rajasthan State Executive Committee, bringing months of internal speculation to an end.

The new 34-member team, constituted under state BJP president Madan Rathore, is seen as a significant step toward strengthening the party’s organisational structure.

The list was released after approval from BJP national president J.P. Nadda.

According to the official communication, the new executive features 9 vice presidents, 4 general secretaries, 7 secretaries, 1 treasurer, 1 co-treasurer, a cell in-charge, and 7 spokespersons, along with revamped media and social media teams.

Rathore’s new executive has nine vice presidents, one fewer than the previous team. The fresh inductees include Surendra Pal Singh TT, Biharilal Vishnoi, Chhagan Mahur, Hakru Maida, Alka Munda and Sarita Gena.

Former office-bearers Nahar Singh Jodha, Mukesh Dadhich and Dr Jyoti Mirdha have been retained.

Several prominent leaders, however, have been dropped, including MLA Baba Balaknath, Sardar Ajaypal Singh, former Rajya Sabha MP Narayan Pancharia, Rajya Sabha MP Chunnilal Garasiya, former minister Prabhulal Saini, former MP C.R. Patil, and Motilal Meena.

The number of general secretaries has been reduced from five to four. Of the outgoing executive, only Shravan Singh Bagdi returns. New appointees include Kailash Meghwal, Bhupendra Saini and Mithilesh Gautam.

MLA Jitendra Gothwal, MP Damodar Agarwal, former MP Santosh Ahlawat and Devnarayan Board chairman Omprakash Bhadana have been excluded.

Several leaders have been elevated, including Bhupendra Saini and Mithilesh Gautam, earlier secretaries in the party structure, have now been made general secretaries.

SC Morcha president Kailash Meghwal has also been promoted. ST Morcha president Narayan Meena has been elevated to secretary in the state executive.

Pankaj Gupta has been appointed treasurer. Other key positions -- co-treasurer, office secretary, social media in-charge, IT in-charge and media in-charge -- have also been filled as part of the overhaul.

This is the first major organisational restructuring since Madan Rathore assumed charge as state BJP president in July last year. Party insiders say the revamp was long overdue and will help streamline responsibilities, improve coordination and energise the cadre base.

Notably, former Congress MP Dr Jyoti Mirdha, who joined the BJP ahead of the 2023 Assembly elections, has secured an important position, reflecting the leadership’s confidence in her growing role within the party.

