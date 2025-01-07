BJP Alleges Kejriwal's AAP Influencing Delhi Polls; DEO Requests Police Protection Amid Election Tensions

New Delhi: Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) Delhi unit Chief Virendraa Sachdeva alleged that Arvind Kejriwal-led Aam Admi Party is attempting to "influence" the Delhi assembly polls, dates for which will be announced later in the day at a press conference scheduled to be held by the Election Commission.

"The people are also waiting to get the dates on which they would be free from this 'AAPda' government. It is time to bid farewell to the loot committed by the Delhi Government...," Sachdeva told ANI.

On DEO's letter regarding the AAP, the BJP leader said, "We have been saying this for the last 3 months that Arvind Kejriwal and his team have been trying to influence the elections. Raghav Chadha and Sanjay Singh threatened the elections officers on public holidays. This shows they have completely lost their ground..."

Ahead of the Delhi Assembly elections, the New Delhi District Administration has requested police protection for the District Election Officer due to concerns about potential disruptions to the electoral process.

The Additional District Magistrate, Nishant Bodh, cited the frequent presence of political party representatives at the election office and the possibility of breach of peace and pressure on election officials.

In a letter sent to the Deputy Commissioner of Police, New Delhi, the ADM wrote, "I am writing to bring to your attention the frequent presence of representatives of political parties in the office of District Election Office in light of the Delhi Vidhan Sabha elections, 2025. It is imperative to mention that under such circumstances, there is a possibility of breach of peace and pressures being imposed on the office functionaries including DEO in order to disturb the process of conduct of election."

The request comes amid allegations of large-scale voter fraud in the New Delhi Assembly constituency.

Earlier, Aam Aadmi Party Chief Arvind Kejriwal claimed that "Large-Scale" fraud in voter addition and deletions in the New Delhi Assembly seat is taking place.

In a post on X, Kejriwal cited a letter from Chief Minister Atishi sent to Delhi Chief Electoral Officer. "Large-scale fraud taking place in voter additions and deletions in the New Delhi assembly. Delhi CM Atishi ji writes this letter to CEC presenting evidence and seeking time to meet," he said.

AAP won 62 out of the 70 seats in the 2020 assembly elections and BJP secured eight seats. (ANI)