BJP Alleges AAP's Election Rigging in Delhi Assembly Polls, Demands Action

New Delhi: Delhi Bharatiya Janata Party President Virendraa Sachdeva on Thursday accused the Aam Aadmi Party of rigging the elections by double voting. He stated that AAP Rajya Sabha MP Sanjay Singh's name has been mentioned in the voter list of New Delhi and also Tilak Nagar assemblies for the upcoming assembly elections in the national capital. He further requested that the Election Commission and Delhi Police must take cognisance of such instances.

"... When Sanjay Singh entered Rajya Sabha in 2018, he mentioned in his affidavit that his vote is registered in the Hari Nagar assembly... At the same time, the voter list of Sultanpur municipality includes his and his family's name... For the upcoming elections, his name is mentioned in the voter list of New Delhi and also the Tilak Nagar assemblies... The Election Commission and Delhi Police should take cognisance of this... On 4 January 2024, Anita Singh claimed that her vote was cut from the Sultanpur assembly. On 8 January 2024, she gave an affidavit in which she stated that her vote is registered in the Sultanpur assembly..." said Sachdeva while addressing a press conference.

The Delhi BJP President further slammed Aam Aadmi Party National Convenor Arvind Kejriwal, saying that he does not intend to address major issues, which include dirty water, broken roads, etc.

"... Arvind Kejriwal runs away from major issues. He never talks about dirty water, broken roads, and electricity issues being faced in Delhi. He will never talk about his scams... The PM will lay the foundation stone of three colleges in Delhi--one each in Dwarka, Najafgarh, and the DU East Delhi campus. The PM will also dedicate projects worth Rs 4500 crores for the people of Delhi..." said Sachdeva while speaking to ANI.

The assembly elections in Delhi are likely to be held in February 2025; however, the Election Commission of India is yet to announce the dates.

Congress, which was in power in Delhi for 15 successive years, has performed poorly in the past two assembly polls, failing to win any seat. AAP won 62 out of the 70 seats in the 2020 assembly elections and BJP secured eight seats. (ANI)